Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year running back Kevin Harris.

Hard facts

Name: Kevin Harris

Position: Running back

Opening day age: 22 (11/17/2000)

Size: 5’10”, 225 lbs

Jersey number: 36

Contract status: Signed through 2025 (2026 UFA)

Experience

Harris entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2022 draft, but he saw only limited opportunities during his rookie season. In total, he appeared in five games and touched the football only 18 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. Despite serving as a depth option for much of the year, however, he does have plenty of competitive and productive football on his overall career résumé.

Spending his entire three-year college career at South Carolina, Harris appeared in 28 games. He received minimal action as a true freshman and saw his production drop as a junior, but was still able to finish his time as a Gamecock with 358 carries for 1,798 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was at his best as a sophomore in 2020, leading the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) and getting voted to the second all-conference team after a 185-1,138-15 campaign.

2022 review

Stats: 5 games (1 start) | 53 offensive snaps (5.0%) | 18 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD

Season recap: Despite a somewhat disappointing junior season at South Carolina — his numbers across the board declined compared to a superb sophomore campaign — Harris decided to leave Columbia in hopes of entering the NFL. His status as an underclassman paired with his statistical trajectory over the past two years, however, forced him to stay on the board until the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round of the draft.

His draft status and the Patriots’ depth at the running back position meant that Harris had to prove himself in order to make the team. His preseason performance was solid, and he finished the exhibition schedule with 16 touches for 93 yards as well as one touchdown and fumble each.

Nonetheless, it was not enough to make the team. Instead, Harris was cut and after going unclaimed on waivers added to the Patriots practice squad. He spent the first five weeks of the season there, but was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of New England’s game in Cleveland: with Damien Harris out due to injury and Ty Montgomery already out for the remainder of the season, he was given a shot as a depth option.

In that role, Harris went on to appear in five games and play 53 offensive snaps (of 1,052; 5.0%). Like fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr., though, he was little more a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency player in the Patriots backfield.

That said, he did play a prominent role in New England’s Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. With Damien Harris again out, he was inserted into the lineup for almost have the Patriots’ offensive snaps, finishing with eight carries for 26 yards and his first career touchdown — setting career-highs in all of these categories.

Kevin Harris’ first three runs were things of beauty.



David Andrews and the IOL blew open holes inside, and the rookie showed off his vision + tough running. He’s got just enough burst to catch defenders off guard pic.twitter.com/qWdE7zhg8h — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 14, 2022

All in all, though, Harris’ first season as a pro was relatively quiet. He remained a depth piece throughout the year, and his game action depended on the availability of other players on the New England roster.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? As opposed to fellow sophomore back Pierre Strong Jr., Harris is more of a classic between-the-tackles runner. As such, he projects as a rotational backup to give nominal RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson a breather and see action in select situations. He will likely be used primarily on early downs, and as a potential short-down and goal-line back.

What is his growth potential? Outside of his game in Arizona, Harris was not much of a factor for the Patriots in 2022. Accordingly, he is still not anywhere close to his ceiling — especially considering that he is still only 22 years old. What his potential will ultimately look like remains to be seen, but it would not be surprising to see him develop into a solid backup running back and spot starter whose value lies primarily on first and second downs as well as select situations (goal line, short yardage, end of game).

Does he have positional versatility? Over the course of his three-year college career at South Carolina, Harris caught a combined 35 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown. That said, his opportunities as a pass catcher were relatively limited in 2022 and the expectation is that the Patriots will not suddenly turn him into an all-around option within their backfield. Harris is best suited to be used as described above, and New England will employ him accordingly.

What is his salary cap situation? When the Patriots promoted Harris to their active roster in October 2022, they signed him to a four-year contract similarly structured to his original rookie deal. As far as the upcoming season is concerned, he will play on a salary cap charge of $884,410: his base salary is set at $870,000, and he also is set to earn a $14,410 signing bonus proration. Considering that his contract value is not big enough to qualify for Top-51 status, only the fully-guaranteed bonus is currently counted against New England’s books.

How safe is his roster spot? Based on his draft status and rather pedestrian rookie campaign, Harris cannot be considered a lock to make the team. That being said, the free agency departure of Damien Harris and the recent release of offseason pickup James Robinson appear to work in his favor. As a consequence, he has the inside track for a spot on the team alongside Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr. His only competition at the moment is fourth-year man J.J. Taylor.

One-sentence projection: Harris will make the team, and as the fourth running back on the roster will increase his opportunities and statistical output.

What do you think about Kevin Harris heading into the 2023 season? Will he become the next Damien Harris for the Patriots? Will he even make the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.