New England Patriots links 7/12/23 - Depth analysis: OL and TE

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar examines the offensive line to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and in the mix; Analysis.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start; Bill Belichick should quickly turn his sights to Kyle Dugger.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Roster battles for the specialists and more highlight this week’s mailbag.
- Gillette Stadium officials provide update on stadium renovations and improvements. The large-scale project features the most widespread transformational improvements and investments made to the stadium since its opening in 2002. Plus 1-min. video.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Looking ahead to Training Camp positional battles, Germany game update, Great debate continues. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s 2023 Patriots depth projection: Tight ends.
- Mike Kadlick notes The Athletic named Mike Gesicki as the Patriots ‘breakout candidate’ for 2023.
- Michael Hurley discusses Kyle Dugger being an honorable mention in ESPN’s ‘top 10 safeties’ poll, with some voters listing Dugger in their top 10 but not enough for him to ultimately make the list.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Training camp player profile: WR Kayshon Boutte.
- Mike Kadlick posts an Instagram story of Trent Brown getting his work in ahead of training camp.
- Alex Barth addresses his latest Patriots Mailbag: Surprises in store?
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s the deal with DeAndre Hopkins?
- Tanner James offers some Mac Jones highlights: Volume #1.
- Tanner James ranks the AFC East’s secondaries. Part 1, Miami Dolphins.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 4 big-name free agent running backs that would help the Patriots.
- Dylan Thompson (MusketFire) 3 players New England could trade at the 2023 deadline. Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Michael Onwenu.
- Adam London highlights Ben Volin’s recent column that suggests “Belichick’s friends have privately said they are worried that he is on the hot seat in 2023.” /Any supposed “friend” talking to Volin is not close to Belichick, lol.
- Sophie Weller notes the Patriots trolled the Falcons in the team’s first threads post.
- Conor Ryan says the NFL tweeted, then deleted, the entire Super Bowl LI game on Tuesday. Patriots and Falcons fans had very different reactions.
- Chris Mason gives us five Patriots takeaways from his recent tour of the $250M Gillette Stadium renovation. 1. The videoboard is massive.
- Nick O’Malley tells us what he knows about the new upgraded lighthouse renovations at Gillette Stadium. Can fans get up there? Here’s what we know so far.
- Nick Goss mentions how Darrelle Revis gloriously roasted Asante Samuel on Twitter.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”. Harris played in just two games as a rookie because he was at the bottom of the team’s depth chart and then missed 14 games over the last three seasons, which explains why.
- Gilberto Manzano & Matt Verderame (SI) Mind-boggling NFL stats for all 32 teams. Patriots: 42.2. The Pats struggled offensively in 2022, largely because they had the worst red zone conversion rate in football at 42.2 %.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) NFL offseason dominos left to fall ahead of 2023 Training Camp.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023: 5. Tua Tagovailoa, 4. Mac Jones, 2. Aaron Rodgers.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking unproven quarterbacks entering regular season and their likelihood to succeed in 2023. Mac Jones 4th. “With those weapons, stability at the coaching positions, and a top-10 defense to protect him, Jones is set up far better than what he was dealing with a year ago. That said, the offensive line is the last major question in terms of him succeeding in 2023.”
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Overvalued NFL player on every AFC team in 2023: a look at some players being relied on by their teams too heavily. Patriots: Trent Brown.
- Alex Ballentine (Bleacher Report) Predicting every team’s biggest bust of the 2023 season. Pats: DeVante Parker.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Week of Woe: The one that got away for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Passing on Archie Manning for Jim Plunkett, then trading Plunkett.
- Conor Orr (SI) Three NFL teams that will fall short of expectations this season: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect receiver corps.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft.
- David Kenyon (Bleacher Report) Ranking the NFL’s best cornerback duos ahead of the 2023 season. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bills want DeAndre Hopkins, at their price.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) 32 Teams in 32 Days: It’s now or never for the Bills’ Super Bowl window.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2023 New York Jets: Can Aaron Rodgers power a return to postseason glory?
- Mike Ozanian (Forbes) NFL national revenue was almost $12 Billion in 2022. It raked in an all-time-high $11.9 billion in national (equally shared) revenue during the 2022 season, 7% more than the previous year.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Dave Archibald is releasing a book on NFL team-building, a passion project of his 5+ years in the works. I’ve followed Dave’s writing for years and highly recommend his work. The first chapter is available for free on his website: The Inches We Need. Worth a perusal.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL: Alvin Kamara situation remains under review.
- Mike Chiari (Bleacher Report) Roger Goodell, Daniel Snyder accused of having role in Gruden email leak. /Ya think?
