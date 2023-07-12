 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/12/23 - Depth analysis: OL and TE

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots OTA
Trent Brown drills with Cole Strange
TEAM TALK

  • Evan Lazar examines the offensive line to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and in the mix; Analysis.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start; Bill Belichick should quickly turn his sights to Kyle Dugger.
  • Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Roster battles for the specialists and more highlight this week’s mailbag.
  • Gillette Stadium officials provide update on stadium renovations and improvements. The large-scale project features the most widespread transformational improvements and investments made to the stadium since its opening in 2002. Plus 1-min. video.
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Looking ahead to Training Camp positional battles, Germany game update, Great debate continues. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”. Harris played in just two games as a rookie because he was at the bottom of the team’s depth chart and then missed 14 games over the last three seasons, which explains why.
  • Gilberto Manzano & Matt Verderame (SI) Mind-boggling NFL stats for all 32 teams. Patriots: 42.2. The Pats struggled offensively in 2022, largely because they had the worst red zone conversion rate in football at 42.2 %.
  • Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) NFL offseason dominos left to fall ahead of 2023 Training Camp.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023: 5. Tua Tagovailoa, 4. Mac Jones, 2. Aaron Rodgers.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking unproven quarterbacks entering regular season and their likelihood to succeed in 2023. Mac Jones 4th. “With those weapons, stability at the coaching positions, and a top-10 defense to protect him, Jones is set up far better than what he was dealing with a year ago. That said, the offensive line is the last major question in terms of him succeeding in 2023.”
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Overvalued NFL player on every AFC team in 2023: a look at some players being relied on by their teams too heavily. Patriots: Trent Brown.
  • Alex Ballentine (Bleacher Report) Predicting every team’s biggest bust of the 2023 season. Pats: DeVante Parker.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Week of Woe: The one that got away for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Passing on Archie Manning for Jim Plunkett, then trading Plunkett.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Three NFL teams that will fall short of expectations this season: Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans.
  • Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect receiver corps.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft.
  • David Kenyon (Bleacher Report) Ranking the NFL’s best cornerback duos ahead of the 2023 season. No Pats.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bills want DeAndre Hopkins, at their price.
  • Gilberto Manzano (SI) 32 Teams in 32 Days: It’s now or never for the Bills’ Super Bowl window.
  • Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2023 New York Jets: Can Aaron Rodgers power a return to postseason glory?
  • Mike Ozanian (Forbes) NFL national revenue was almost $12 Billion in 2022. It raked in an all-time-high $11.9 billion in national (equally shared) revenue during the 2022 season, 7% more than the previous year.

EXTRACURRICULAR

