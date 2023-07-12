The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series begins at the quarterback spot.

Depth chart

The most important position group on New England’s roster currently stands at three deep, with Mac Jones the clear top option among them:

Mac Jones (10): 24 | Signed through 2024 | Roster breakdown

Bailey Zappe (4): 24 | Signed through 2025 | Roster breakdown

Trace McSorley (19): 27 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Even though there was plenty of speculation about Mac Jones’ future coming off a disappointing 2022 season, the Patriots’ offseason moves and open practices left little doubt: he is still the undisputed QB1, and the team is trying its best to support him as best as possible. Whether that will lead to a bounce-back season remains to be seen. What we do know is that will lead to no real competition for the starting spot taking place in New England this summer.

Behind Jones, the Patriots have sophomore Bailey Zappe and offseason acquisition Trace McSorley on their depth chart. Zappe has the inside track for the No. 2 position after showing some promise as a rookie.

Camp competitions

Bailey Zappe vs. Trace McSorley: While Mac Jones is essentially locked into the starting quarterback role, the primary backup spot on the depth chart is not 100 percent in Bailey Zappe’s hands. The former fourth-round draft pick will have to prove himself against McSorley. That said, anything but Zappe entering the season as QB2 would still be a major surprise.

Stories to watch

Will Mac Jones build on his offseason momentum? The 2022 season was not a kind one to Mac Jones; he had shown plenty of promise as a rookie but took a statistical step back in Year 2 and oftentimes looked frustrated in the Patriots’ new offensive setup led by assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. This led to the team bringing in Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the entire operation from the top down appears to have improved as a result. Will this carry into training camp, especially as far as Jones is concerned? For his own sake and the Patriots’ as a whole, it better does.

Will Bailey Zappe make the second-year jump? Even though he is not expected to push Jones for the starting spot, this year’s training camp will still be a big one for Zappe. The sophomore QB, after all, is in line for the famous Year 2 jump. If he can make it, he might be able to prove himself as a longer-term backup solution for the Patriots — and maybe even a player other teams might find worthy of pursuing.

How many quarterbacks will be kept around? Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are expected to be on the roster come the regular season. The question is whether or not Trace McSorley will join them. He has several weeks to show that he does belong, but for now he appears headed for the practice squad as an emergency option.

Will rookie Malik Cunningham factor into the mix? The Patriots did not add to their quarterback position in this year’s draft, but they did pick up a QB in rookie free agency. However, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham has yet to seriously play the position in practice; the team has moved him to wide receiver and appears committed to giving him opportunities at this new spot. That does not mean a move back is totally outside of the realm of possibility.