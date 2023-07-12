New England Patriots fans will likely keep a close eye on Hard Knocks this season. The HBO show will follow none other than the New York Jets throughout this year’s training camp and preseason, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday morning.

The Patriots’ division rivals are, of course, heading into 2023 with plenty of hype on their side. The reason for this? Aaron Rodgers.

New York acquired the future Hall of Fame quarterback via trade from the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason in hopes of ending a 12-year playoff drought — the longest in the league. Rodgers joined a team that went just 7-10 last season but should be well-suited to finally get over the hump, at least on paper. Whether that really happens remains to be seen.

The Jets’ full journey this season will not be covered on Hard Knocks. Nonetheless, the show will still provide an up-close look at a pivotal phase of the preparation for 2023 and the main characters behind it.

It will be the second time that the club is subject of the show. It made its first appearance in 2010 under then-head coach Rex Ryan.

The 2023 version of the Jets will report to training camp on July 19. The team will play its first preseason game on Aug. 3, taking on the Cleveland Browns in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game — one of four exhibition contests on New York’s schedule. It will open the regular season on Sept. 11, hosting the Buffalo Bills for a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots will play the Jets twice this season. They will travel to New York in Week 3, and then play host to their long-time rivals in Week 18.