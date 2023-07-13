Patriots 53-man roster projection: Resetting the team with training camp on the horizon

Nearly a month has gone by since the New England Patriots concluded OTAs and minicamp. While the competition truly starts to pick up in two weeks during training camp, the five open practices set the stage of where this year’s roster rests.

So, before jobs are won and lost during the summer, here is a way-too-early 53-man roster projection based off the spring sessions.

Quarterback

In (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Out (1): Trace McSorley

Despite rumblings of a potential quarterback competition this offseason, it was the Mac Jones show throughout the spring. He was the unquestioned No. 1 QB and looked to have put last season in the rearview mirror. With Bill O’Brien now leading the charge, Jones looked refreshed and more comfortable in an offense that should feature many of the elements he succeeded with at Alabama.

Running back

In (4): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery II, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris

Out (1): J.J. Taylor

While it will again be the Rhamondre Stevenson show for the Patriots at the running back position this season, they need to find him help to allow him to stay fresh down the stretch. On the current roster, Ty Montgomery projects as the leading candidate for the third-down back role after he picked up where he left off on the practice fields from last summer.

Where things get interesting is with sophomore backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. In an ideal world, New England will be able to rely on Harris as an early-down spell back while Strong’s speed allows him to become a legitimate big-play threat. If not, New England may be back in the free agent market for veteran help.

Wide receiver

In (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas

Out (4): Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Malik Cunningham, Ed Lee

No DeAndre Hopkins yet, which makes the top four options here pretty chalk for New England. While Smith-Schuster did not see the field this spring, he should immediately assume slot duties when cleared. Tyquan Thornton also missed time this spring out of precaution, but did have a very strong first open practice of OTAs. When healthy, he’s the only true wideout that can threaten defenses downfield with his speed. New England will need one of either Thornton or Bourne to be a consistent ‘Z’ receiver this year to help the offense reach their potential. Parker is locked and loaded at the ‘X’ spot after his recent contract restructure.

Our fifth spot goes to rookie Demario Douglas here. The jitterbug slot receiver could immediately assume the offensive role that Marcus Jones held last year, allowing the cornerback to stick to defense. Fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte is on the outside looking in for now after dealing with an injury in the spring. If he has a strong summer his potential should push him on the roster, but injuries could lead to a ‘Foxboro Flu’ situation. Cunningham is an intriguing practice squad candidate as he makes the switch to receiver, while also holding value as a mobile scout team QB.

Tight end

In (2): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Out (4): Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol

Bill O’Brien and the Patriots offense lived in 12 personnel throughout the spring, led by Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki who were favorite targets of Mac Jones. While we know what Henry can be, Gesicki impressed athletically as a natural pass catcher.

Despite New England potentially featuring heavy doses of 12 personnel this season, we still only keep the top duo on the roster — something they've done the past two years with Henry and Jonnu Smith. The Patriots should be able to get any combination of backups to the practice squad for depth purposes. Firkser is intriguing due to his positional versatility, as is Scotty Washington who looks to fill a similar mold as Gesicki. Lumpkin could also make a surge this summer as the best in-line blocker of the bunch.

Offensive line

In (10): Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Calvin Anderson, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi

Out (5): James Ferentz, Chasen Hines, Kody Russey, Bill Murray, Andrew Stueber

Offensive tackle remains the biggest issue on New England’s roster, which leads us to keeping 10 offensive lineman. A locked in Trent Brown would go a long way for this group, as it would allow Conor McDermott, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, and rookie Sidy Sow to compete for one spot at right tackle.

There will additionally be tons of competition along the interior after New England added three lineman in the middle rounds of the draft. For now, we keep the rookies over some of the veteran options as both Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews got some run at right guard with Michael Onwenu (ankle surgery) missing the spring. Bill Murray also spent some time next to David Andrews, making him an intriguing piece in this competition as well. The ‘break glass in case of emergency’ plan could also feature bumping Onwenu back out to right tackle with one of the other interior options taking over.

Defensive line

In (7): Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Carl Davis Sr., Daniel Ekuale

Out (3): Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Justus Tavai

New England returned their entire defensive line this offseason while adding Keion White in the second round. That seems to put this group pretty much set in stone, although the holdout of Lawerence Guy from minicamp does create some question marks. We’ll assume for now the 33-year old is back in the mix come training camp, but Sam Roberts would likely be the top candidate to take his spot if the two sides can not work things out.

Outside linebacker

In (3): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai

Out (3): Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, Olakunle Fatukasi

Just three players along this spot, but Keion White spending time in a two-point stance this spring eases some depth questions. New England will hope Judon and Uche again form one of the most formidable pass rush duos in the league, while Tavai has established himself as an all-around solid player who can play on and off the ball.

Anfernee Jennings was the last one off the roster. He’s a tough cut after playing over 300 defensive snaps last season and it would not surprise me at all if he’s on the 53-man squad (perhaps over Lawerence Guy or one of the interior offensive lineman). In this instance though, the numbers game catches up to him. This seems like the last straw for fellow third-round pick Ronnie Perkins. Perhaps a strong camp could result in him sticking around, but he’ll need to consistently flash.

Linebacker

In (4): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board

Out (1): Terez Hall

No major surprises here. Fresh off a contract extension, Ja’Whaun Bentley returns as the leader of the group while Mack Wilson should also be back after Raekwon McMillan landed on the injured reserve earlier this offseason. Chris Board will serve as a top special teamer that can also chip in when needed at times at linebacker.

One of the most exciting additions on the whole roster is rookie Marte Mapu, who may have been the MVP of the spring practices. Mapu showcased his versatility at both linebacker and safety and provides a true sideline-to-sideline player that the Patriots defense has not had in recent years. He should be an exciting pair next to Bentley.

Cornerback

In (5): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Myles Bryant

Out (5): Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle, Isaiah Bolden, Ameer Speed

This group seems pretty chalk as well, unless something transpires in the coming weeks from Jack Jones’ arrest. Until then, we’ll operate with him on the roster.

Based off the spring, rookie Christian Gonzalez will immediately assume the boundary cornerback role which will allow Jonathan Jones to move around the secondary. Marcus Jones will likely see most of his time in the slot while Myles Bryant remains on the roster as a versatile backup.

If Jack Jones is not on the roster, the door opens for one of the two late-round rookies (Ameer Speed, Isaiah Bolden) to make a push for a roster spot. Both are impressive athletes with intriguing size, but they likely would be special teams players at this point in their career.

Safety

In (5): Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Joshuah Bledsoe

Out (1): Brad Hawkins

As Matthew Judon described in the spring, the Patriots defense is full of “unicorns.” There may not be a positional group that fits that description more that the safety room. Throughout OTAs and minicamp, this group was lining up and rotating all over the field both pre- and post-snap.

While we know what Dugger, Phillips, and Peppers bring to the table, Mills in an intriguing addition to this group. The hope here is beyond some safety duties, he can handle tight ends while also helping back at cornerback at times when needed. Bledsoe is also a smart player that we’ll keep around to give this group even more options in the post-Devin McCourty era.

Special teams

In (3): Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona

Out (3): Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Tucker Addington

Welcome to the summer of special teams battles. All three positions will technically be in competition, although the odds of New England cutting ties with Joe Cardona after making him the highest paid long snapper are low.

The real battles with be at kicker and punter. There will be some growing pains, but we’ll stick with the rookies for now. Ryland has a better leg at this point than Folk and can handle kickoff duties. And while Waitman may have the early leg up over Baringer based off the spring, the rookie’s potential wins him the job.

Specialists

In (3): Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Jourdan Heilig

Out (4): Cody Davis, DaMarcus Mitchell, Raleigh Webb, Calvin Munson

The UDFA streak lives on as Jourdan Heilig makes the 53-man squad as a specialist. A special teams ace at Appalachian State, Heilig spent the spring strictly working off to the side with Matthew Slater and special teams coach Cam Achord. It’s a role that's been held by Brenden Schooler and players like Kristian Wilkerson in year’s past, all players who have stuck around.

Something to note: UDFA Jourdan Heilig has spent most of the off-season working off to the side directly with Matthew Slater and Cam Achord.



It’s what we’ve seen before from players such as Brenden Schooler and Kristian Wilkerson. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/wl05GwAArf — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) June 12, 2023

The addition of Heilig knocks veteran Cody Davis off the roster. New England missed Davis last season, but he was limited throughout the spring as he works his way back from the knee injury he suffered last season. Starting the summer on the PUP list might be in consideration. DaMarcus Mitchell, who is a favorite inside the locker room, and Raleigh Webb will also fight to keep their roster spots from last season.