‘Playcallers’ podcast reveals more of how the Patriots broke the Rams in Super Bowl LIII

Pats Pulpit is a big trust tree, and as such, I have to get something off my chest before we continue:

In the same way that we’re sick of everyone freaking out over Patrick Mahomes, I am sick of Kyle Shanahan.

Not because he isn’t a great coach (he is). Not because his assistants and coordinators get hired at ludicrous speed and almost always turn out to be awesome coaches in their own right (they mostly do). Not because he didn’t rock the NFL with a scheme that marries some decades-old ideas to modern execution with new twists that everyone wants a piece of now (he did). Not because his teams seem to be a lock to win 13 games a year while the Patriots try to get the Mustang out of second gear (that is where both teams are at, it’s fine).

But it’s gotten close to the point like a couple years ago when people were constantly posting that Patrick Mahomes incompletion from the Super Bowl — you know the one — and captioning it like NOBODY ELSE DOES THIS!!1!

Anyway, with that out of the way, The Athletic has an excellent new podcast series out this week called The Playcallers, and the elevator pitch is “A 5-part podcast series that explores the innovation, competition, and sometimes even self-destruction inside the NFL’s youngest coaching family”. If you listened to the, dare I say, riveting series they did on Andrew Luck last summer, it’s basically that, but with the ShanaBros.

So, naturally, as Patriots fans, we have to make this about us.

New England has done battle with the Shanahan coaching tree dozens of times over the last decade or so that the series covers, with wildly varying results; on the highest of the high end, there’s 28-3 and almost shutting out the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and then on the end of moments we’d rather forget, there’s getting thrashed by both the Rams AND the 49ers in the 2020 season, where Cam Newton was benched and the Patriots scored a combined 9 points. In both games. Put together.

Unfortunately for those of us who love schadenfreude, there isn’t a whole lot of tea that gets spilled about the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl. It’s mostly the same laments from Kyle Shanahan that he’s been on the record about who knows how many times since the game; “I didn’t want to take my foot off the gas”, “Sometimes I’m my own worst enemy”, the kind of hindsight-is-20-20 woulda-coulda-shouldas you’d expect from a guy who, well, blew a 25-point lead by not being able to get out of his own way.

Funny enough, that’s also a recurring theme with McVay and Shanahan in the show; sometimes they acknowledge that their failures have come from not knowing what they don’t know, and assuming, “Well, I’m awesome, so I’ll keep doing my thing and it’ll all work out”.

Which brings us to Super Bowl LIII, Patriots-Rams, the rematch of the Super Bowl that started it all in New England 20 years ago.

The Rams were a Super Shotgun on offense, finishing the season second in the NFL in points scored and offensive yardage. The Patriots, meanwhile, had kind of limped to the finish line of the regular season, and then proceeded to dispatch the Los Angeles Chargers before an AFC Championship Game for the ages with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was absolutely fair to wonder if the Patriots would be able to hang, should the Super Bowl turn into a shootout.

Turns out, those concerns fall under the Tom Petty category of “most of the things I worry about never happen anyway”. The same Patriots defense that let Patrick F’in Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hang 31 on them two weeks prior played tetherball with the Rams offense and held them, of course, scoreless outside of a lone 53-yard (!) field goal. The linebacking corps that would come to be known as The Boogeymen and cornerback Jonathan Jones sacked Jared Goff four times, including a twofer for Mr. February/Dont’a Hightower, the Patriots defense knocked down eight passes and hit Jared Goff 12 times, and of course, any snowball’s chance the Rams had at sending the game to overtime died when soon-to-be DPOY Stephon Gilmore did this:

Ah, memories.

Once the All-22 dropped shortly after the parade, a lot of the film guys came to the same conclusion: the Patriots defense had the Rams offense looking like someone spiked the Gatorade with ayahuasca with a combination of 5 and 6-man defensive fronts (Bear/Diamond Fronts) and rotating/disguising coverages in the secondary. There were even a few looks that resembled the Amoeba defense that created maximum organized chaos the next season.

Here’s where the pod gets interesting, though; dealing with all the skullduggery of a defensive game plan like that would be tall task for any quarterback. But for the way the Rams in particular ran their offense — both with the kinds of formations and personnel groupings and specific looks that they liked, and the way they called plays — it provided a Death Star exhaust vent for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores and company to break them completely.

First off, and this is important: Robert Griffin III (who played with both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay in Washington) described the pre-snap process with Sean and said McVay not only sends in the play, but he’s also telling you exactly what he wants you to be looking for and where to go all the way up until the quarterback’s mic cuts off.

Stuff like, “If it’s press coverage, do this”. “If they have Kupp covered, look to the backside route”. “If they play zone, the tight end is open down the seam all day”. And so on and so on. Very helpful for a quarterback like Jared Goff, who, let’s be serious, reading defenses isn’t exactly his forte.....

........unless you’re matching up with the kinds of defensive play-calls we described earlier, where not only are there frequently just as many or more rushers as there are linemen to block them, but the coverage that looked like Cover 1 and press coverage pre-snap could spin into something totally different in 0.7 seconds before the QB even has time to see whether his first read got off the line of scrimmage or not.

Or as RGIII put it:

“With Sean, Sean, on the other hand, as I’m calling the play, he’s going to be calling the play too.....he’s going to be telling me in my ear as I’m calling this play (cuts to an audio sample of McVay in the mic) ‘make sure you watch out for the weak side defender, he’s going to try to bait you into throwing windows, make sure you keep your eyes down’. That’s Sean’s approach. He’ll oversaturate you with information. When you’re walking to the line and you’re trying to see your own keys and cues, where the D-line is at, he’s telling you cues at the same time”

So, imagine all that in real time. Are the tips helpful? Probably. Can it put your brain in a blender if most or all of what your coach told you pre-snap was based on something that didn’t actually happen post-snap and/or you had edge rushers or 300-pound tackles coming in hot to take your head off? Also probably.

We’ll let The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique, who narrates the series, take it from here:

“In the two-week lead-up to the Super Bowl, Belichick totally changed his defense to the perfect foil of the Rams offense. He loaded his defensive line into a 6-1 front, and even at times had a safety playing the edge to cut off the widest zone runs, or to cover the flats in cases of screens and sweeps. He played more Quarters coverage structures, sitting in a shell over the top of the Rams explosive passing game, which also made defenders less susceptible to motion.

“That also meant the defensive look was vanilla pre-snap, and could change post-snap into layers that did things like cut off crossing routes and clog up the middle of the field. And when the headset cut off and the ball was snapped, and the defense forced the offense into a pass, and then rotated into something new.....Jared Goff was on an island.”

Your quarterback freezing like a deer in the headlights is bad enough, but then Sean McVay either never did or never could adjust to what the Patriots were throwing at them. Let’s let L.A. star left tackle Andrew Whitworth tell it:

“I think that when we got to the Super Bowl, and then it’s like whoah, somebody’s playing us totally different, we’re used to having a complete understanding of every defense and where everybody’s going to be on the field all the time, and then now, these guys are not doing that. We went from knowing everyone, better than they knew themselves, to ‘alright, we don’t really know who WE are now, and how exactly to block this new structure’”.

This is what all the cliches we love to throw around and sometimes roll our eyes at about Bill Belichick become real life. You know the ones. “Belichick takes away what you do best”. “Belichick makes you play left-handed”. “Belichick takes away your number one option and dares you to beat him with option 2 and option 3”. “Belichick finds your one weak point and has zero problem spamming it until you prove you can stop it”.

That’s what it looks like on the field in the biggest game of the season. It’s not just “YOU BLITZ ALL NIGHT!”, as fun as that sometimes is. If this were a fantasy video game, it’d be hitting your character with poison attacks and confusion spells until your health is 90 percent gone and you can’t even see straight anymore, instead of overwhelming you with brute force. Stephon Gilmore’s basically-game-icing interception may not have been 100 percent fait accompli, but at that point in the game, it would’ve almost been more surprising if the Patriots didn’t force the Rams into a backbreaking error.

Fast forward to 2023, and while almost nobody from that Super Bowl defense is still here (sniffle), the Patriots defense has a damn good case to not only repeat as a top-5 unit, but also to come for the throne of the best defense in the NFL. We already saw the defense put the team on their back and carry entire games at times last year, and returns basically the entire lineup and boasts three new legit blue-chip draft prospects, each of which figures to slot in at a different level of the defense.

It is not a hyperbolic statement whatsoever to say that the 2023 Patriots defense on paper should be about as well-equipped as one can get to make it a LONG 60 minutes for even the best offenses.

Now, if only we could get a podcast series breakdown of the Patriots’ special teams performance in that Super Bowl......