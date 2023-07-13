Patriots give inside look at Gillette Stadium renovation: ‘We are on track and on schedule’

Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots since 2002, has been undergoing some sweeping renovation work the last few months. The entire north end zone and entry plaza have been redesigned, and while not quite finished yet are already looking markedly different.

The project started in January 2022 and is close to completion, with the grand unveiling set to take place at the Patriots’ regular season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Before that, however, the media was given a tour of the new-look venue earlier this week.

“We are on track and on schedule to be ready to open at the start of the regular season on September 10,” Jen Ferron of Kraft Sports + Entertainment said at the event.

“We couldn’t be more excited to show off all the work that’s been done and the work that is yet to be finished. It’s been about a year and a half in the making and we’re as close as we can be.”

The entry plaza between the stadium and the Patriots Hall of Fame will look different, as will the stadium’s north end zone: the gap between the east and west stands is being closed by 50,000 square feet of hospitality and function space. Meanwhile, the largest outdoor video board in the country at a whopping 370x60 feet — five times the size of the old one — is being installed inside the stadium.

“We wanted something big,” Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said. “Once you start designing it, the curved radius, and you start doing the math — we were right there to be the largest outdoor video board in North America. So, we said, ‘Let’s make sure it is.’”

Then, there is the iconic lighthouse. The old structure — a landmark of the stadium ever since its opening more than two decades ago — was torn down and is being replaced by 218-foot tower that will also include a 360-degree observation deck.

Rather than simply being a feature of the stadium, Gillette’s lighthouse will now be an accessible location (with a pretty sick view) pic.twitter.com/cNPo7PO0Vf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 11, 2023

In addition to those features, Gillette Stadium will also soon have its own field-level beer hall. Replacing the old media workroom, it will feature 4,000 square feet of indoor space plus an outdoor patio similar to the Optum Field Lounge on the opposite end of the field.

“When we designed the stadium back in 2002, we intentionally wanted to leave space for other amenities to grow with the building. We know that technology has evolved. We know that fans’ expectations have evolved,” said Ferron.

“We feel incredibly blessed to that we have the space to allow us to pivot and reinvent ourselves. Fans being at the forefront of everything we do, we believe when they come here to Gillette Stadium starting in September and then going forward, that those coming here for a football game or soccer game or a concert, they’ll feel we’ve committed and reinvested in their experience.”

As kickoff draws closer, improvements are underway at @GilletteStadium.



Take a closer look at the changes coming to Foxborough in this episode of Do Your Job mini. pic.twitter.com/os6568KxCk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 12, 2023

The Gillette Stadium upgrades do not come cheap, with the Kraft family investing $250 million. For comparison, the stadium itself was built at a cost of $325 million in the early 2000s, the equivalent of roughly $550 million today.