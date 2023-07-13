Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie special teamer Jourdan Heilig.

Hard facts

Name: Jourdan Heilig

Position: Outside linebacker/Defensive edge/Special teamer

Opening day age: 22 (4/23/2001)

Size: 6’2”, 220 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 66)

Contract status: Signed through 2025 (2026 RFA)

Experience

Coming out of Concord High School in North Carolina, Heilig was rated as a three-star recruit heading toward the college level but received little interest from the nation’s top programs. He eventually committed to Appalachian State over other local schools such as East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Upon arriving in Boone, Heilig was buried on the linebacker depth chart and very much remained so for the next four years. While he did appear in 51 total games for the Mountaineers, he was on the field for only 40 defensive snaps and registered merely 13 tackles. The majority of his work, and what attracted the Patriots to him in 2023 rookie free agency, came on special teams: he played 873 kicking game snaps, registered 21 tackles and even returned a kickoff for 10 yards.

2022 review

Stats: 12 games (0 starts) | 3 defensive snaps, 210 special teams snaps | 4 special teams tackles, 0 missed tackles (0%)

Season recap: Heilig’s 2022 season looked like the rest of his career at App State. Seeing action in 12 games, he was used primarily in the kicking game: a regular member of four special teams units — kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage — he was on the field for a team-high 210 snaps in the game’s third phase and also led the Mountaineers with four tackles.

Heilig had one takedown in Week 3 against Troy, two versus Marshall in Week 11, and another against Old Dominion in Week 12. He did not miss any of his attempts, a vast improvement over the 45.5 percent tackle miss rate he had the previous year.

His special teams contributions were noteworthy, and the reason he is in the NFL now despite a college career that can best be described as “low profile.” His defensive opportunities, on the other hand, were once again severely limited: he played just three snaps all year, and all of them came in the same game.

Heilig lined up as a rush outside linebacker on two occasions in Week 9 against Robert Morris, and also dropped back into coverage once while playing off the ball. He did not register any statistics on that side of the ball for a second year in a row.

Due to his quasi non-existent role as a defender, Heilig was looking for alternatives immediately after the season came to an end. Trying to take advantage of the extra eligibility granted to players who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he entered the transfer portal in hopes of adding a fifth year elsewhere to his career résumé. However, no team picked him up and he instead decided to go pro.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Despite being listed as a linebacker, Heilig’s primary value to the Patriots will not come on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, he will be a member of their kicking game operation — likely being given chances on the same four units he played on at App State. That does not mean he will not see any defensive playing time, especially in preseason. If so, he will line up primarily on the edge but possibly also off the ball.

What is his growth potential? Playing Division I football, the learning curve is a steep one for Heilig. His potential will depend on his ability to pick things up quickly, and having spent some one-on-one time during offseason workouts with standout special teamer Matthew Slater should help with that. While it is unlikely he will ever develop into a player of Slater’s stature both on and off the field, Heilig has “future core special teamer” written all over him.

Does he have positional versatility? In a way, yes. While Heilig offers little as a defender, his ability to play multiple roles in the kicking game will be highly valued. Over the course of his college career he was on the field for 873 special teams snaps and saw regular action on the aforementioned units: kickoff return and coverage, and punt return and coverage. He played at least 150 snaps in each of those areas. In addition, he also saw irregular opportunities on the field goal blocking unit.

What is his salary cap situation? One of five undrafted rookies currently on the Patriots’ roster, Heilig signed a standard three-year contract when he arrived in New England in early May. The deal consists of a $750,000 base salary and $3,333 signing bonus proration, resulting in a salary cap number of $753,333 — one not high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status. Accordingly, only that signing bonus proration is currently on the team’s books.

How safe is his roster spot? The Patriots do have an active 19-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the opening day regular season roster, but that does not guarantee Heilig will be the one to keep it alive. Quite the opposite, actually: like every other UDFA, he is facing an uphill battle to stick around. In order to do so this time, he will have to prove himself against a player such as DaMarcus Mitchell; a rookie free agent last year, Mitchell made the team due to his kicking game contributions.

One-sentence projection: The Patriots will choose between Heilig and Mitchell, with the former making the 53-man roster and the latter ending up on the practice squad.

