The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at the running back spot.

Depth chart

The Patriots’ offensive backfield currently consists of five players. While most of them offer some degree of positional flexibility, they all fall into the classic “running back” mold; the team does not have a fullback on its roster for a second straight year.

Rhamondre Stevenson (38): 25 | Signed through 2024

Ty Montgomery II (14): 30 | Signed through 2023 | Roster breakdown

Pierre Strong Jr. (35): 24 | Signed through 2025 | Roster breakdown

Kevin Harris (36): 22 | Signed through 2025 | Roster breakdown

J.J. Taylor (42): 25 | Signed through 2023

After leading the Patriots in several categories in 2022 — including carries, catches, scrimmage yards and touchdowns — Stevenson’s position on the team is clear: he is the undisputed RB1 heading into this year’s camp, especially with veteran Damien Harris now in Buffalo. The third-year man will be trying to build off of what was a breakout season last year.

Behind him, the team has veteran Ty Montgomery as well as 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris as depth options. Montgomery projects as New England’s top receiver out of the backfield, with Strong Jr. a likely change-of-pace back, and Harris a traditional between-the-tackles runner to help spell Stevenson.

Despite being the Patriots’ longest-tenured back, J.J. Taylor is on the bottom of the depth chart at the moment. He will be fighting for his roster life this summer after only limited contributions the last three years.

The Patriots also briefly had a sixth running back on their roster this offseason, but he is no longer with the team: James Robinson was released in mid-June, just three months after his arrival.

Camp competitions

Ty Montgomery II vs. Pierre Strong Jr.: When all is said and done, both Montgomery and Strong Jr. should be on the Patriots’ active roster. That said, it remains to be determined how big their roles will be. Montgomery is the frontrunner to earn the receiving back job he held ever so briefly last season. If Strong Jr. can make a sizable leap forward in his second camp, however, he might be able to challenge the veteran’s position on the depth chart — and, while unlikely, maybe even on the team.

Kevin Harris vs. J.J. Taylor: The Patriots might very well opt to keep five running backs on their 53-man roster, but it seems more likely that they will go with no more than four. If so, Harris and Taylor will fight for the final spot despite being different player types. As noted above, Harris is more of a traditional back who can serve as a bruiser and short-yardage option; Taylor is shiftier and more of an all-around back but at 5-foot-6, 185 pounds his size continues to be an issue. Based on 2022, Harris should have the edge in this battle.

Stories to watch

Will Rhamondre Stevenson stay on his trajectory? Stevenson was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise disappointing Patriots offense in 2022; his second-year jump was a massive one and he proved himself worthy of being the club’s lead back. Now, it is all about carrying this momentum into Year 3 in particular with the aforementioned Damien Harris no longer there to help carry the load.

Can Ty Montgomery bounce back? Montgomery was the first man up after long-time receiving back James White announced his retirement last summer, but he lasted only one game; a season-ending shoulder injury knocked him out for the remainder of the year. The veteran is now back in the mix, but the question is whether or not he will be able to fully put his disappointing 2022 behind him and become the player he was acquired to be: the No. 1 receiving back and a vital part of New England’s passing attack.

How will the sophomore backs look? The Patriots invested two draft picks in the running back position last year, bringing in Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and Kevin Harris in the sixth rounds. Both had relatively quiet rookie campaigns, combining to play just 102 offensive snaps on the year. Now entering Year 2, the expectation is that they will take on more prominent roles in the lineup. How prominent will depend on their development in what projects to be a crucial summer in their careers.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ running back position heading into this year’s camp? Will there be any surprises? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.