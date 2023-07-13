New England Patriots links 7/13/23 - Picking the locks: Defensive line

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault examines the defensive line to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and in the mix; Analysis.
- Paul Perillo makes the case for Robert Kraft to be inducted into the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and why he should be the favorite.
- Pro Football Hall of Fame announces Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan and Frank ‘Bucko’ Kilroy were named semifinalists for for the Class of 2024
- The Patriots announce their team and the four-time World Cup Champion German National Team will host each other prior to respective matches in October and November.
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Dolloff identifies 12 Patriots who should take on bigger leadership roles in 2023.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Training Camp battles; More.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Predicting the Patriots’ 2023 starting defense before camp.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Instant sellout in Germany shows Pats are still a big draw.
- Phil Perry explains why he thinks it’s most likely the Pats won’t sign DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook. (2 min. video)
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Former Patriots look back on ridiculously stacked 2014 defense.
- Jerry Thornton explains why people trying to argue Andy Reid has surpassed Bill Belichick need to be shunned by society.
- Justin Leger highlights podcast guest Brad Spielberger discussing what Bill Belichick’s spending tells us about his confidence in the Patriots’ roster?
- Nick O’Malley catches up with Vince Wilfork to see what he has been up to since retirement. Did you know he got remarried and has a TV show now?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 60 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 60 for New England.
- Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Lost & Found: Brandon Marshall reveals climax of his long-standing - and misplaced - grudge against Tom Brady over a missing game jersey.
- Chris Mason passes along a report that Robert Kraft brought Jay-Z into the fold to help the league’s mishandling of social issues.
- Nick O’Malley says the NFL didn’t get any volunteers for “Hard Knocks.” So they picked the Jets and they’re not too happy about it.
- Meghan Ottolini reviews Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback,” which follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season. It has some interesting moments, it comes off as a JV ‘Hard Knocks’.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2023 Patriots: Can Bill Belichick and Co. get back on postseason track?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant.
- Lucas Lanciana (StadiumRant) AFC East predictions: Is this the best division in football?
- Hayden Remillard (StadiumRant) AFC teams that could shockingly win their division in 2023. “...there’s only one team that football fans would be shocked to see win this division and it’s the New England Patriots.”
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking 2023 NFL contenders by tiers: AFC headlined by Chiefs, Bengals, Bills entering regular season. Tier 4: In the Hunt group. Steelers, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Titans.
- Report (ProFootballHOF) 60 semifinalists named for Class of 2024 in Senior, Coach/Contributor categories. Stanley Morgan, Robert Kraft included.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Bills championship window at risk of salary-cap crunch.
- Erich Richter (NY Post) Jets not excited for ‘Hard Knocks,’ but fans sure are: ‘Must-see TV!’
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Week of Woe: NFL’s worst in-game coaching decisions the past decade. Colts fake punt against the Patriots; Seahawks bungle the end of Super Bowl XLIX included.
- David Rumsey (FrontOfficeSports) NFL nearing $25B revenue goal and isn’t slowing down.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Serious” issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jon Gruden intends “to burn the [NFL’s] house down”.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Gruden email leaks led to the ousting of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, per report
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin still remains under suspension with NFL Network. “Still, at some point, the league needs to do something other than squat on a suspension. Reinstate him, or cut him loose so he can find another job. This vague, undefined period of limbo seems wrong.” /Agreed.
