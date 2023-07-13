 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/13/23 - Picking the locks: Defensive line

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Christian Barmore celebrates a sack
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Matt Dolloff identifies 12 Patriots who should take on bigger leadership roles in 2023.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Training Camp battles; More.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Predicting the Patriots’ 2023 starting defense before camp.
  • Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Instant sellout in Germany shows Pats are still a big draw.
  • Phil Perry explains why he thinks it’s most likely the Pats won’t sign DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook. (2 min. video)
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Former Patriots look back on ridiculously stacked 2014 defense.
  • Jerry Thornton explains why people trying to argue Andy Reid has surpassed Bill Belichick need to be shunned by society.
  • Justin Leger highlights podcast guest Brad Spielberger discussing what Bill Belichick’s spending tells us about his confidence in the Patriots’ roster?
  • Nick O’Malley catches up with Vince Wilfork to see what he has been up to since retirement. Did you know he got remarried and has a TV show now?
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 60 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 60 for New England.
  • Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Lost & Found: Brandon Marshall reveals climax of his long-standing - and misplaced - grudge against Tom Brady over a missing game jersey.
  • Chris Mason passes along a report that Robert Kraft brought Jay-Z into the fold to help the league’s mishandling of social issues.
  • Nick O’Malley says the NFL didn’t get any volunteers for “Hard Knocks.” So they picked the Jets and they’re not too happy about it.
  • Meghan Ottolini reviews Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback,” which follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season. It has some interesting moments, it comes off as a JV ‘Hard Knocks’.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Serious” issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jon Gruden intends “to burn the [NFL’s] house down”.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Gruden email leaks led to the ousting of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, per report
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin still remains under suspension with NFL Network. “Still, at some point, the league needs to do something other than squat on a suspension. Reinstate him, or cut him loose so he can find another job. This vague, undefined period of limbo seems wrong.” /Agreed.

