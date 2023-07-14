The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 2

And then there were two.

To pat myself on the back for a moment, I’m blown away by my efficiency this offseason in counting down the Top 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2022. Maybe it’s because I just want to get it over with, but I’m usually well into the preseason as I round the final corner. This year, though, I’m on pace to get to Number One next week, allowing us to put the year behind us just as training camp starts.

Good, I say. The sooner we get 2022 in the rearview permanently, the better.

The list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

6. The Disaster in the Desert.

5. Marcus Jones takes his first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills.

4. A long pass and a tipped ball turn 3rd and 29 into a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Kyle Dugger somehow turns a quick screen into a pick six against the Raiders.

Kyle Dugger got some well-deserved love with my Number 3 Moment, and I’m happy to give him some company as he once again makes an appearance here at Number 2.

2. A Matthew Judon strip sack and a Kyle Dugger scoop and score highlight a 29-0 beatdown of the Detroit Lions.

It’s easy to forget that the 9-8 Lions, who won eight of their final ten games of the 2022 season, started off the year 1-6. But in spite of that record, there were a lot of folks talking about how Detroit was simply Detroiting their way into losses and were actually quite capable of turning it around. They scored at least 35 points in three of their first four games, and despite putting up 45 against the Seahawks during their Week 4 matchup, they still couldn’t walk away with the W. They lost each game by four points or less and could easily have been 4-0 coming into their Week 5 matchup against the 1-3 Patriots, who were kind of having the opposite problem. Where the Lions couldn’t seem to close out games, the Patriots couldn’t seem to score any points. With both teams sitting at 1-3, this was about as must-win a non-conference early October game could get for each of them.

The game started out as New Englandy as it gets; the defense held the Lions scoreless, but when the Patriots got the ball their first two drives stalled and they had to settle for field goals. When Bailey Zappe threw an interception right at midfield to give the Lions great field position a little more than halfway through the second quarter, we all buckled down for more of the same from this offense.

Jared Goff got the Lions down to the New England 25 yard line before 3rd and 2 quickly became 4th and 9 when Craig Reynolds was stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 7. Faced with either attempting a 49 yard field goal, Detroit decided to go for it. Worst case the Patriots, who hadn’t been able to really get anything going, had to start a drive from the 32, and best case the Lions could keep driving.

It’s funny how sometimes, worst case and best case are the same thing.

On an obvious passing down, Matthew Judon got an amazing jump at the snap and blew right by his man and into the backfield. Jared Goff barely had time to set his feet before he suddenly found himself on the run for his life, Judon barreling down behind him. As he has since he arrived in New England, Judon showed speed and agility that should simply be impossible for a man his size and was able to wrap Goff up before the poor guy even really had a chance.

Judon also managed to get a knife hand on the ball as part of the sack, causing it to fall out of Goff’s hands and go rolling along the turf. There waiting for it was Kyle Dugger, who picked it up and ran untouched 59 yards for the score. Patriots 13, Lions 0.

The Patriots would go on to score 16 more unanswered points, courtesy of three more Nick Folk field goals and a Zappe to Jakobi Meyers 24 yard touchdown strike to completely put the game away. The Lions, forced to go for it on 4th down on every ensuing possession, kept getting completely stonewalled on their way to putting up a nothingburger on the day. Goff threw for 229 yards and a pick, plus the fumble, and no Lions running back eclipsed 60 yards. It was a completely dominant performance, mainly from the defense, who always seemed to come up with a game and momentum changing play when the Patriots needed it most.

This game, and particularly this moment, came when we all needed it most. 1-3, the starting QB is out, can’t score touchdowns, uncertain as to what the rest of the season will bring...and then along come Judon and Dugger to save the day and put some points on the board. It was so, so nice to get a blowout win coming off two straight losses, and it was a nice boost of confidence that perhaps the Patriots would be OK. They ultimately wouldn’t be OK, but none of us knew that at the time. What we did know - or at least what we thought - was that as long as the defense could keep making plays like this, Mc Jones could come back and the offense would figure things out. Hindsight is always 20/20, but this was the first genuinely feel-good moment in a year sadly devoid of feel-good moments. And since it represents two of the best players on the team combining to make a spectacular play, put points on the board, shift momentum, and engineer a shutout, I think it’s well positioned here at Number Two.

Check out the play here.

Full game highlights here.

Just one to go, folks.