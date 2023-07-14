PostPulpit Mailbag: How will New England fill their final two roster spots?

That freshly cut grass and morning dew scent is in the air. Why? Because NFL training camp is officially less that two weeks away. Football season is right around the corner, so let’s pass some time with this week’s #PostPulpit Mailbag.

@Dissolveo What role will Marcus Jones have on the Patriots?

One of the New England Patriots’ brightest young players from last season has flown under the radar a bit this offseason. Jones will automatically be “sharpied” in as the team’s top returner, but his role defensively will be dependent on several circumstances.

The biggest question here is whether or not Jack Jones will be with the team? If yes, then Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones will likely handle top cornerback duties on the outside, allowing Jonathan or Marcus Jones to play in the slot. If New England prefers to use Jonathan Jones at safety or multiple defensive spots, Marcus could then become the full-time slot corner.

He would also likely become the full-time slot cornerback if Jack is not available, as Jonathan would have to be used as the second “move” cornerback across from Gonzalez. So short story short, he’ll mostly be used defensively in the slot, but the Jack Jones situation will likely determine how much.

On offense, the hope here is that they hand over the Marcus Jones package to rookie Demario Douglas. Douglas, who compares his play style to Jones, is slippery after the catch and would be the perfect replacement for that role.

@Skywal1Thaddeus With the Pats still having 2 roster spots open, outside of Hopkins and Cook, what are 2 other potential signings they could make?

While Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins rightfully are getting most of the attention, New England does have some roster holes at other positions.

To start, their cornerback depth could be tested based on the fallout from Jack Jones’ legal issues. Perhaps they miss out on Hopkins and Cook and throw a larger portion of money at Marcus Peters, or look for cheaper veteran help. A name like Terrance Mitchell, who has boundary experience and was with the team last summer, makes sense.

Additionally, finding a reliable offensive tackle would go a long way, but those are not just lying around in free agency at this point of the year. Perhaps something transpires from the D.J. Fluker workout from a few weeks back, or they find another similar player if they are looking for more help there. But again, any player brought in here would likely not be a contributor.

And lastly, just five running backs on the roster feels a tad light. Even if they are comfortable entering the season with their top four, adding someone to just help handle the load throughout the preseason could be wise.

@erjohnson1 Which 2023 draft picks still need to be signed?

Just Christian Gonzalez and Keion White remain unsigned at this point. Usually holdups with first-round picks regards signing bonuses while second-rounders is centered on guaranteed salaries. There’s not much to worry about from that standpoint at this time though, especially as both contributed throughout the spring.

@BostonEvan11 When is the coaching staff officially announced?

The official coaching staff with titles is usually announced on or around the first day of training camp (July 26). It won't be as fascinating as last year, but there will still be a few noteworthy things to look for.

One would be Joe Judge’s new official title. After being extremely hands-on with the special teams unit throughout the spring, it’s worth wondering if the team will hand him the coordinator title even though that would signal a demotion for Cam Achord.

Some last-minute additions could also pop up on the staff. One name I would like to see is LeGarrette Blount, who was around the team this spring as part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship Program. Blount would be a valuable addition to a young Patriots’ running back room that is only led by Vinnie Sunseri, who played defensive back throughout his football career. Sunseri is a good coach, but players typically like having someone who played the position in the room.

@Not_Simple_ Do they have enough offense. Is this a model of a team with a top defense and a good-enough offense. Or are the tools there to be brought out by Bill O.

That’s the million-dollar question. The current wide receiver group is good, but as seen throughout the spring an injury or two can quickly turn it sideways. Running back is in a similar spot. They have a solid top four, but if the sophomore backs don't take a step forward and Montgomery cannot stay healthy, it is once again just Rhamondre Stevenson. Pair those together and you see why they are keeping tabs on Hopkins and Cook.

The biggest question here is offensive tackle. Instead of paying a top tackle or drafting one high, they opted for the patchwork route. They need Adrian Klemm to get the absolute best out of this group or things could go south.

And of course, do they have enough at quarterback? Things were bad around Mac Jones last year, but he wasn't great either. Is that the real him, or can they get a better version of his rookie season with more competence around him? Time will tell...

@now1more With D. McCourty connecting Mac and TB recently, any rumors that TB could be working as a mentor for Mac?

Oh to be a fly on the wall. It was pretty cool to see them together and although I’m not entirely sure the extent of their relationship, I would have a hard time seeing Brady deny Mac help/support if he asked for it.

@TheSkwal If Peyton Manning was being drafted in the 2021 draft, where do you think he would have been taken?

I’m guessing this is basically asking 23-year-old Peyton Manning or 21-year-old Trevor Lawerence for first overall. It’s a fascinating question as they are probably two of the top four QB prospects in the last 40ish years (joined by John Elway and Andrew Luck). The general consensus at the time was that Lawerence ranked above Luck (who ranked above Manning) as a pure prospect, so I guess I’d say Lawerence goes No. 1 and Manning follows to the Jets at No. 2 (unless the Jets found a way to screw that up too).

@The12thMusket Favorite place to sit in Gillette?

I used to always prefer sitting in the corners of the end zone as you could see the whole field cleanly. I used to mostly sit in Section 224 as one of my friends had season tickets. Just so happens that section falls right below the press box.

That’s all for this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you’d liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit! Make sure to be following @iambrianhines and @PatsPulpit as well!