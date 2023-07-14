 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 7/14/23 - Tight Ends preview; Hunter Henry still top talent; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Hunter Henry
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

  • Evan Lazar inspects the Tight Ends to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and who’s in the mix; Analysis.
  • Community: Mac Jones hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities. (1 min. video)
  • Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth’s Training Camp preview and offer their one big thing to look forward to on each position. Plus, news on DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook and more. (1 hour, 42 min.)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Mac Jones hosts youth camp, Training Camp preview, Roster ponderings. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Chris Mason highlights Adrian Phillips taking a glass-half-full approach to a loaded division: “We’re going in with the mindset that if we’re just physical and we do our jobs, if win all of our one-on-one matchups, if we just go out there and play to the best of our abilities, then we can rock with anybody.”
  • Nick O’Malley notes Hunter Henry was an Honorable Mention on ESPN’s ranking of the top tight ends in the NFL. “Not much has changed with his game — he’s still a big, trusted target with good hands,” an AFC coordinator said. “He’s just been in a so-so offense the last two years.”
  • Tim Sheils looks at whether the Patriots will have a top 5 defense this year.
  • Tim Sheils explains why Mac Jones needs to prove himself this season.
  • Mike Kadlick notes Rhamondre Stevenson gets nod among ESPN’s list of best running backs.
  • Michael Hurley finds that the NFL at large continues to be less than impressed with the Patriots’ roster.
  • Keagan Stiefel believes it’s time for Rhamondre Stevenson to shed his “underrated” tag and enter superstardom.
  • Andy Hart takes a look at the 5 Patriots who could (must) bounce back in 2023.
  • Tanner James ranks the AFC East’s secondaries. Volume 2: The New York Jets.
  • Sophie Weller’s Patriots Mailbag: What are the keys for Mac Jones to thrive this season?
  • Mike Payton identifies the biggest question for each NFL team ahead of training camp. Patriots: Will D’Andre Hopkins sign with the Pats?
  • Tim Kelly (Patriots Country) Bill O’Brien ranked NFL’s 3rd best offensive coordinator by PFF.
  • Adam London tells us what Colts owner Jim Irsay told Anthony Richardson about Germany game vs. Patriots.
  • Sophie Weller notes Matt Cassel makes a case to be on second season of Netflix special “Quarterbacks.”
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Thomas ‘Murph’ Murphy break down the Pats cornerback depth chart heading into 2023 training camp. (37 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dan Snyder reportedly used “Blackmail PowerPoint” to lessen initial NFL punishment.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Jon Gruden’s quest for retribution vs. NFL looks ironclad and shows no hint of a settlement
  • Clay Sauertieg (BroBible) ESPN could reportedly be in for more huge changes after mass layoffs.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...