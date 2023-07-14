New England Patriots links 7/14/23 - Tight Ends preview; Hunter Henry still top talent; More!

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar inspects the Tight Ends to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and who’s in the mix; Analysis.
- Community: Mac Jones hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth’s Training Camp preview and offer their one big thing to look forward to on each position. Plus, news on DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook and more. (1 hour, 42 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Mac Jones hosts youth camp, Training Camp preview, Roster ponderings. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason highlights Adrian Phillips taking a glass-half-full approach to a loaded division: “We’re going in with the mindset that if we’re just physical and we do our jobs, if win all of our one-on-one matchups, if we just go out there and play to the best of our abilities, then we can rock with anybody.”
- Nick O’Malley notes Hunter Henry was an Honorable Mention on ESPN’s ranking of the top tight ends in the NFL. “Not much has changed with his game — he’s still a big, trusted target with good hands,” an AFC coordinator said. “He’s just been in a so-so offense the last two years.”
- Tim Sheils looks at whether the Patriots will have a top 5 defense this year.
- Tim Sheils explains why Mac Jones needs to prove himself this season.
- Mike Kadlick notes Rhamondre Stevenson gets nod among ESPN’s list of best running backs.
- Michael Hurley finds that the NFL at large continues to be less than impressed with the Patriots’ roster.
- Keagan Stiefel believes it’s time for Rhamondre Stevenson to shed his “underrated” tag and enter superstardom.
- Andy Hart takes a look at the 5 Patriots who could (must) bounce back in 2023.
- Tanner James ranks the AFC East’s secondaries. Volume 2: The New York Jets.
- Sophie Weller’s Patriots Mailbag: What are the keys for Mac Jones to thrive this season?
- Mike Payton identifies the biggest question for each NFL team ahead of training camp. Patriots: Will D’Andre Hopkins sign with the Pats?
- Tim Kelly (Patriots Country) Bill O’Brien ranked NFL’s 3rd best offensive coordinator by PFF.
- Adam London tells us what Colts owner Jim Irsay told Anthony Richardson about Germany game vs. Patriots.
- Sophie Weller notes Matt Cassel makes a case to be on second season of Netflix special “Quarterbacks.”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Thomas ‘Murph’ Murphy break down the Pats cornerback depth chart heading into 2023 training camp. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballtalk) Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick vs. AFC East QBs.
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) DB Adrian Phillips: Patriots will face ‘crazy’ lineup of QBs in AFC East.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Hunter Henry: I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Three players to build around for every AFC team. Patriots: Matthew Judon, Kyle Dugger, Christian Gonzalez.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: The holdup in signing top 2023 draft picks.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) One player from every NFL team under pressure in 2023. Patriots: Mac Jones.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Ranking the NFL’s top 10 offensive coordinators entering 2023. Bill O’Brien 3rd.
- Around the Horn (ESPN) Buy or Sell: Could Bill Belichick be on the hot seat? (2 min. video)
- Dov Kleiman (BroBible) Best running backs in NFL ranked by executives, players, scouts and coaches: Full list here.
- Jeff Diamond (The33rdTeam) Patriots are the best fit for DeAndre Hopkins.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Is the era of the star running back over? Eight answers on how the NFL got here; What’s next.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers on Hard Knocks: “They forced it down our throats”.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Philip Rivers says wife is expecting their 10th child. /QB keeps padding his stats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL changes name of latest attempt to create a tentpole event.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dan Snyder reportedly used “Blackmail PowerPoint” to lessen initial NFL punishment.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Jon Gruden’s quest for retribution vs. NFL looks ironclad and shows no hint of a settlement
- Clay Sauertieg (BroBible) ESPN could reportedly be in for more huge changes after mass layoffs.
