Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made a decision about his future, and it does not involve the New England Patriots.

Despite taking a visit with the club in mid-June, Hopkins will sign with the Tennessee Titans. The deal, which is expected to get signed in the coming weeks, was first reported by A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hopkins will sign a two-year, $26 million contract. In 2023, he gets a base value of $12 million but could reach $15 million through incentives.

One of the most productive pass catchers of his generation, Hopkins joined the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. He enjoyed tremendous success under then Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and earned three first-team All-Pro designations, but after seven highly-productive seasons was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins was not quite able to pick up where he left off, but he was still one of the league’s better pass catchers. Nonetheless, the Cardinals opted to put him on the trade block earlier this offseason.

While several teams were rumored to be in the mix — New England among them — nothing transpired, and Hopkins was ultimately released. As a free agent, he took visits with the Titans and Patriots but neither team signed him right away.

Now, Tennessee is expected to do so. The club was reportedly more aggressive in its pursuit to begin with.

With Hopkins not joining the Patriots, the team’s wide receiver group will remain as is. JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton project as the top four, with third-year man Tre Nixon and rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Ed Lee fighting for the depth spots on the roster.