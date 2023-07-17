Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Hard facts

Name: Rhamondre Stevenson

Position: Running back

Opening day age: 25 (2/23/1998)

Size: 6’0”, 230 lbs

Jersey number: 38

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

After failing to meet NCAA qualifications and sitting out the 2016 campaign, Stevenson had an impressive two-year career at Cerritos College between 2017 and 2018. Carrying the football 290 times, he gained 2,612 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, opening the door for him to join the FBS level. He transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2019 and was able to build on his early college success: in two years and 19 games as a Sooner, Stevenson ran the ball 165 times while gaining 1,180 yards and finding the end zone 13 times.

His college production led to Stevenson being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 120th pick that year, he has enjoyed quite a bit of success over his first two seasons as a pro. In total, he has appeared in a combined 30 regular season and playoff games and has carried the ball 351 times for 1,673 yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition, he has been on the receiving end of 87 passes that he took for 577 yards and one score.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (7 starts) | 698 offensive snaps (66.3%), 2 special teams snaps (0.4%) | 210 carries, 1,040 yards, 5 TDs, 3 fumbles | 88 targets, 69 catches, 421 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble

Season recap: Despite a disappointing start — he lost a fumble in his first ever game — Stevenson’s 2021 rookie season was a success. Accordingly, he entered his second year in the system in contention for top running back snaps alongside fourth-year man Damien Harris. The pair indeed entered the regular season atop the depth chart, with Harris as the nominal starter and Stevenson the top rotational option alongside him.

However, both players’ usage changed over the course of 2022. Injuries played a big part in that, the first of which coming in the form of receiving back Ty Montgomery hurting his shoulder in the season opener and being forced out for the rest of the season.

Instead of giving Montgomery’s role to Harris or one of the less experienced options available, the Patriots decided to employ Stevenson in that capacity. This led to his receiving output increasing significantly over the remainder of the season: after catching 14 passes for 123 yards as a rookie, he registered a team-high 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore.

His contributions in the passing game were notable, but so was his work on the ground. Stevenson stepped out of Harris’ shadow, after all, to finish the year as the Patriots’ most effective ball-carrier.

After the two backs split reps for the first four games, Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 against Detroit. This as well as follow-up injuries suffered by the fourth-year man prompted the Patriots to also add “lead back” to Stevenson’s job description for the 2023 season. And in that role, he looked very good.

Even though he started only seven games compared to Harris’ nine, Stevenson was the more productive of the two backs. When all was said and done, he had carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

In honor of his birthday, here's 2 minutes of Rhamondre Stevenson making defenders miss pic.twitter.com/jV76PElLZD — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 23, 2023

Stevenson finished the season as the Patriots’ player in several categories, including touches (279), yards from scrimmage (1,461) and total touchdowns (6). In a year where the team’s entire offense struggled to generate consistent momentum, he was one of its best and most dependable players.

That does not mean that all went well for Stevenson in Year 2. In fact, he faced quite a few challenges.

From fumbling the ball four times, including in a critical situation against the Cincinnati Bengals, to kickstarting the lateral fiasco that ended with a game-losing defensive touchdown by the Las Vegas Raiders, he had a hand in some of the Patriots’ worst plays of 2022. Additionally, he appeared to slow down a bit as the year went on and his snap number continued to climb all the way to 698 (of 1,052; 66.3%).

Despite all of that, the season as a whole was still a successful one for Stevenson individually. He proved himself capable of being a lead running back in the Patriots’ system, and of taking on additional responsibilities if asked to do so. It may not always have been perfect, but it was above all else quite encouraging.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Due to circumstance, the Patriots used Stevenson as an all-purpose back in 2022. Heading into his third season in the league, however, the expectation is that he will return to a more traditional early-down role. His receiving experience is certainly a plus, and adds an element of unpredictability to his presence in the lineup, but his focus will be on carrying the football. Nonetheless, he is still New England’s undisputed No. 1 running back and should produce accordingly.

What is his growth potential? Despite coming off a productive season, Stevenson is still an ascending player. In order to stay on his trajectory, the Patriots limiting his exposure might be key: as noted above, he appeared to run out of gas a bit down the road last season; using him in a smaller role and limiting his late-down snaps should help him become more consistent throughout the season.

Does he have positional versatility? Although he was used extensively in both the running and the passing games last season, Stevenson is best suited to play a smaller role with the focus on carrying the ball. From that perspective, his versatility appears to be limited to a degree. That being said, he showed last season that he is more than capable of contributing as a receiving option out of the backfield as well.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the third year of his rookie contract, Stevenson is carrying a salary cap hit of $1.13 million that consists of a $940,000 base salary and fully-guaranteed $187,265 signing bonus proration. His cap number is just the 40th highest on the team overall, and 60th in the NFL among running backs. Considering the prominent role is expected to play within the New England offense this season, he can be considered one of the bigger bargains on the roster.

How safe is his roster spot? Given his production, experience, development and manageable contract, Stevenson is a lock to make New England’s 53-man roster this fall. The bigger question is whether or not the Patriots will start working toward a contract extension at one point over the next 12 to 14 months, or will be willing to let him test a comparatively depressed running back market in the spring of 2025.

One-sentence projection: Stevenson will again lead the Patriots in virtually all rushing categories, but not be among the team leaders in the passing game this time around.

One-sentence projection: Stevenson will again lead the Patriots in virtually all rushing categories, but not be among the team leaders in the passing game this time around.