New England Patriots links 7/17/23 - DeAndre hops away

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault examines the Safeties, to pick the locks, see who’s on the bubble and who’s in the mix; Analysis.
- From NFL Total Access: Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones’ growth. (7.31 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Christian Gonzalez eyes growth as rookies report; Gonzalez and second-round pick Keion White have yet to sign their rookie contracts, but it would be a surprise if those aren’t finalized before the Patriots’ first practice; Health check; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Kraft, Morgan semi-finalists for Canton; Training Camp 2023; How good will the defense be? Very good; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Too-early, too-optimistic Patriots’ 2023 postseason award predictions.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Out Route: DeAndre Hopkins spurns Patriots; New England’s WR plan?
- Alex Barth points out the obvious reason the Patriots fell short trying to sign DeAndre Hopkins: Not only was the Titans’ offer the best one, but it may have been by a wide margin.
- Sophie Weller sees the Patriots still in good shape despite losing out on DeAndre Hopkins.
- Zack Cox tells us what DeAndre Hopkins joining the Titans means for the Patriots.
- Andrew Callahan looks at what’s next in New England after DeAndre Hopkins heads to Tennessee.
- Karen Guregian thinks the Patriots are going to kick themselves for not going the extra mile for DeAndre Hopkins.
- Lauren Campbell hears ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky give his reasons why the Patriots not signing DeAndre Hopkins was a “massive missed opportunity and loss for the Patriots and Mac Jones going into a huge year.”
- Darren Hartwell declares the DeAndre Hopkins dream is officially dead for Patriots fans. Hopkins is set to sign a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans worth up to $32 million in potential incentives.
- Chris Mason gives us his 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp.
- Tim Crowley notes Hunter Henry reiterates his chemistry with Mac Jones. The duo looks to regain their 2021 form.
- Taylor Kyles addresses Mac Jones’ potential for a bounce back Year 3. (2.23 min. video). (2.23 min. video)
- Mike Kadlick reports Mike Onwenu was named as an ‘honorable mention’ among NFL’s top interior lineman.
- Mike Kadlick notes Mack Wilson will switch his jersey to number 3.
- Keagan Stiefel mentions Jalen Mills responds to video of Bill O’Brien ‘ripping’ rookie. Video is “a whole lot of nothing” but Jalen Mills doesn’t like internet rumors.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 4 of the greatest Patriots one-hit-wonder seasons in franchise history. /Good read.
- Bruce Castleberry reports Doug Kyed joins the Boston Herald’s Patriots coverage, back on the beat after a 2-year stint covering the NFL nationally. /I like Doug.
- 6 Rings and Football Things podcast: Andy Hart and Nick Stevens discuss Mac Jones’ Patriots MVP potential, Christian Barmore’s year-3 breakout and more. (27 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick loses face-off with Mike Vrabel for DeAndre Hopkins. ‘Maybe he simply wasn’t all that interested in Hopkins in the first place.’
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins can earn up to $3 million a year in incentives with Titans
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Ranking top combos at 11 key position groups. Tight Ends: Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) 50 most dominant NFL players of 2023. Nos. 50-26. No Pats.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) AFC vs. NFC position-by-position breakdown on offense: Huge advantage at QB; tight races at skill positions. Patriots: LB Mike Vrabel.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) 11 NFL teams with closing Super Bowl windows. “For other teams such as the Giants, Browns, Commanders, Patriots, Steelers and Raiders, it’s unknown whether their window will actually open come Week 1. These teams are known as the average teams with a few making the postseason with wild-card spots.”
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 11 best offensive tackles. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: Building the perfect offensive line.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: How modern NFL defenses affect receiver performance.
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) A look at every team’s last 1,000-yard rusher, plus which franchises are in best position to end drought. Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson (2022).
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Every NFL team’s greatest free agent signing: DeAndre Hopkins joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning on all-time list.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In 18 seasons of preseason Hard Knocks, 18 teams have avoided the show.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) Why Colts owner Jim Irsay refused over $1B for his collection. /Interesting collection.
