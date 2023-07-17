The New England Patriots were one of the potential landing spots for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but the three-time All-Pro eventually decided to take his talents elsewhere. As was first reported on Sunday and later confirmed by the man himself, he is headed to the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins’ motivations to join the Titans over the Patriots are not known publicly; both teams brought him in for a visit, he has connections to Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and neither club seriously was in competition for a championship the last few seasons.

It therefore appears that, at the end of the day, money was a driving force behind his decision. And according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there was a considerable difference between the Titans’ and the Patriots’ offer:

Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered. The good vibes between N.E. and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal

Following his release by the Arizona Cardinals in late May, the Titans were the first team to bring the 31-year-old in for a visit. He left without a contract, opening the door for the Patriots to join the sweepstakes.

Hopkins’ trip to New England was considered a success, but as Fowler notes it never translated into a contract offer that could compete with the Titans’. He eventually ended up agreeing to a reported two-year, $26 million contract that carries a base value of $12 million this upcoming season.

The Patriots, who are the owners of $16.9 million in salary cap space at the moment, would likely have been able to compete financially had they opted to do so. However, the team — for one reason or another — decided against making a harder push.

That outcome was not entirely unexpected, something we already pointed out when he initially entered the open market almost two months ago:

New England ... is as financially disciplined as any team in the league. This might manifest itself in two ways: 1.) The Patriots’ valuation of what they might get out of Hopkins, particularly in future seasons beyond 2023, might differ quite a bit from what he himself envisions. 2.) The Patriots are unlikely to enter any bidding wars to acquire the services of a soon-to-be 31-year-old wide receiver who had a combined 1,289 receiving yards the last two years. ... [I]f the Patriots have any doubts about his outlook, they will be hesitant to invest top-dollar or significant guarantees beyond the short-term — something other clubs might be willing to do.

It appears the Patriots did what they so often do in contract negotiations: draw a line in the sand, and see whether that is acceptable for the other party or not. That is business as usual for them, and regardless of the quality of player available they usually are not willing to financially overextend themselves.

The Hopkins sweepstakes appear to have been no exception. Now, time will be the judge of whether or not they will be proven right with their approach.