The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at the wide receiver spot.

Depth chart

The Patriots at the moment have 10 nominal wide receivers on their roster. Among them, only three — JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton — can be considered locks to be on the team come this fall:

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 26 | Signed through 2025

DeVante Parker: 30 | Signed through 2025

Kendrick Bourne: 27 | Signed through 2023

Tyquan Thornton: 22 | Signed through 2025

Kayshon Boutte: 21 | Signed through 2026

Demario Douglas: 22 | Signed through 2026

Tre Nixon: 25 | Signed through 2023

Ed Lee: 24 | Signed through 2025

Matthew Slater: 37 | Signed through 2023

Raleigh Webb: 25 | Signed through 2023

Looking at the Patriots’ current wide receiver depth chart, there is a clear drop off after the top four names. With DeAndre Hopkins not being brought in to shake things up, the core at the position in 2023 will consist of free agency acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, veterans DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, and sophomore Tyquan Thornton.

With the exception of Thornton, who has shown plenty of promise since his arrival as a second-round draft pick in 2022, all of them have proven NFL production on their résumés. Smith-Schuster and Bourne project as Z-receiver types, with Thornton also likely to play the same role while also providing more of a deep element. Parker, meanwhile, will again be primary X-receiver after his recent contract extension will tie him to New England through 2025.

Behind the top four, the Patriots have third-year man Tre Nixon and rookies Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas and Ed Lee on their team. All three are more suited to play on the interior rather than outside, but more important than their position is that they have traits to work with. Day 3 draft picks Boutte and Douglas in particular are intriguing players.

Also included on the list above are Matthew Slater and Raleigh Webb, who are both wide receivers in name only. Neither of them, after all, is expected to play much of a role on the offensive side of the ball this season: Slater will only enter the field as the deep man on end-of-half kneel-down situations, while Webb — who is firmly on the roster bubble — needs to prove himself on special teams.

All in all, the Patriots do have some good talent at wide receiver. Especially after not bringing in the aforementioned DeAndre Hopkins, however, the position will be in the spotlight all summer.

Camp competitions

Tyquan Thornton vs. Kendrick Bourne: As things stand right now, both Thornton and Bourne should be expected to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this fall. That said, there is a possibility that the youngster pushes the veteran for playing time (and maybe even off the team altogether). Thornton does offer a different skillset, but if he has a successful camp and preseason the team might opt to give him more opportunities as a starter-level option alongside the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

Kayshon Boutte vs. Demario Douglas vs. Tre Nixon vs. Ed Lee: Assuming the Patriots keep the top four plus special teams ace Matthew Slater on the team, there might only be one open roster spot available. Who will get it? That remains to be seen, but rookies Boutte, Douglas and Lee will fight Nixon for the right to occupy it. At the moment and based on the open practices this spring, sixth-rounder Douglas appears to be the frontrunner. There is a long way to go, however.

Stories to watch

How will JuJu Smith-Schuster look? The Patriots’ high-priced free agency addition has yet to take the field with the rest of the team. Smith-Schuster was a no-show during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, with the team keeping him out because of a knee injury he suffered last season. Training camp will therefore be the first opportunity to take a close look at him, and how he will factor into the mix at the wide receiver position. The expectation is that his role will be significant.

Will Tyquan Thornton show signs of a second-year jump? The Patriots’ second-round draft pick a year ago, Thornton had a promising but somewhat inconsistent rookie campaign. He is a realistic candidate to make a sizable leap forward as a sophomore, though, and already showed his immense talents early during open OTAs — he was the most active wide receiver during the first session. However, he also missed time due to a soft tissue injury and it remains to be seen whether he can pick up where he left off or not.

Can Kendrick Bourne bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season? In 2021, Bourne was arguably the best wide receiver. In 2022, and under a different coaching setup, he struggled to see consistent playing time and put up similar numbers. Which Kendrick Bourne will show up in 2023? If early signs are an indication, it will be the former. Considering his $6.78 million salary cap hit — seventh on the team and tops among its wideouts — he better find a way to bounce back, or else he might find himself on thin ice.

Which rookie will stand out? New England added the aforementioned Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, before also signing Ed Lee in undrafted free agency. All three are roster bubble players at the moment, and as noted above there might only be room for one of them on the active team. Douglas looked the most promising in the spring, but the introduction of pads and contact could very well change the picture in favor of one of the others.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ wide receiver position heading into this year’s camp? Who will join the top four on the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.