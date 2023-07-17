Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fifth-year cornerback Rodney Randle Jr.

Hard facts

Name: Rodney Randle Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 26 (2/27/1997)

Size: 6’0”, 170 lbs

Jersey number: 39

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

Randle Jr. had a fairly productive college career at Lamar, appearing in 41 games with 31 starts and proving himself a capable defensive back and kickoff returner. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Southland Conference selection did not hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft. Instead, Randle Jr. had a rocky start to his pro career.

Joining the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent, he was released after three preseason games. It took him until 2020 to find a new team, but his stint with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Viper’s was similarly short-lived. As a consequence, Randle Jr. took his talents north of the border and joined the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes later in 2021. He spent the better part of two seasons with the organization, before a four-game stint in Hamilton to close out his 2022 campaign.

In total, Rodney Jr. has appeared in 23 CFL games with 19 starts. He caught four interceptions along the way, and notched 58 defensive tackles and 11 more in the kicking game.

2022 review

Stats (Montreal): 8 games (8 starts) | 22 tackles | 2 special teams tackles

Stats (Hamilton): 4 games (4 starts) | 14 tackles | 2 interceptions

Season recap: Coming off a solid first season in the CFL, Randle Jr. entered the 2022 campaign as a member of the Montreal Alouettes’ starting secondary. Playing primarily on the outside of the defense, he saw regular action over the team’s first eight games of the season. Registering 22 tackles and two more takedowns on special teams, he was a regular contributor.

However, a hip injury changed the course of his season. Not only did it force him to miss the Alouettes’ ninth game of the year, it eventually paved the way for him to be released by the club altogether in mid-August.

Randle Jr. did not have to wait long to get picked up, however. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed him just four days later, and immediately added him to their starting lineup.

He repaid his coaches’ trust right away: Randle Jr. registered an interception each in his first two games as a Tiger-Cat. He continued to see prominent playing time over the next two games as well, but suffered a neck injury in late September — coincidentally against his former club: Randle Jr. remained on the ground following an in-game collision against Montreal.

He had to be carried off the field on a stretcher, and while tests came back negative was unable to take the field again for the remainder of the season. In total, he therefore saw action in just 12 of a possible 19 games over the course of 2022 — eight in Montreal, and four more in Hamilton.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Randle Jr. is a cornerback, but he does not fit into one clear category such as “slot” or “outside.” After all, he has experience playing both spots and the Patriots will likely not shy away from using him in a multi-faceted way either. That said, with plenty of depth and talent ahead of him on the depth chart he primarily projects as a backup and special teams option.

What is his growth potential? Having played just four games in an NFL setting, and all of them in preseason, it is hard to gauge where his journey might lead Randle Jr. Given his past in both the U.S. and Canada, however, it appears his ceiling might be limited and that little more should be expected from him beyond becoming a backup and possible spot starter.

Does he have positional versatility? As noted above, Randle Jr. has played both inside and outside over the course of his career. In addition, he has been productive as a special teamer and return man — offering experience on kickoff returns as well as both punt and kickoff coverage teams.

What is his salary cap situation? Randle Jr. signed a one-year futures contract with the Patriots in January that is structured in a pretty straight-forward way. It pays him a $750,000 base salary that also functions as his salary cap number. Considering that it is not high enough to qualify for Top-51 status, and there are no guarantees in his deal, the 26-year-old is currently not counting against New England’s books.

How safe is his roster spot? If you had to rank the Patriots’ 88 current players based on their likelihood of making the team, Randle Jr. would probably be close to the bottom. Not only does he have limited experience against NFL-level competition, he also is coming off a season-ending injury and playing a position that is rather deep. There still is a path onto the roster for him — proving himself better than fellow defensive backs Jalen Mills, Ameer Speed, Isaiah Bolden, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, — but the task at hand will be a tough one.

One-sentence projection: While he will see preseason action for the first time since 2019, Randle Jr. will not be able to make the Patriots’ roster.

