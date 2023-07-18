New England Patriots links 7/18/23 - Spotlight on safeties; How they became mismatch-proof

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar inspects the quarterbacks, picks two locks, with Trace McSorley in the Brian Hoyer role for camp.
- Training Camp: First training camp sessions in front of fans on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. July 26, 27 & 28. Times TBD.
- Taylor Kyles explains how the Patriots’ safeties make them mismatch-proof. /Terrific read.
- Mike Kadlick takes an in-depth look at the safety group ahead of training camp. The Patriots will attempt to fill the Devin McCourty-sized hole with an abundance of rostered talent.
- Tanner James ranks the AFC East’s secondaries: 1. Dolphins - 2. Jets - 3. Patriots - 4. Bills.
- Karen Guregian gives us five bold predictions for the Patriots heading into training camp. 1. The Patriots won’t finish last in the AFC East.
- Alex Barth revisits his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason.
- Karen Guregian wonders how the Patriots’ good, not great, receiving corps will fare against the NFL’s top cornerback tandems they will face this season?
- Andy Hart says the Patriots have nothing but potential at the WR position.
- Lauren Campbell notes Tyquan Thornton is one of the NFL’s fastest WRs, according to Madden’s speed score.
- Mike Kadlick passes along a Boston Globe report that WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will be ready for training camp.
- Sophie Weller relays former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum on Bill Belichick’s hidden message by not signing DeAndre Hopkins: “He believes in what they have and I think when DeVante Parker was extended, that was a good clue of his assessment of where they were in terms of their wide receivers.”
- Conor Roche looks at what other free agent options remain for the Pats after DeAndre Hopkins signing.
- Matt Dolloff suggests DeAndre Hopkins’ contract with the Titans includes incentives that alone were probably better than whatever the Patriots offered.
- Mike Kadlick highlights WEEI guest Mike Florio talking the Pats’ failed pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins and insinuating there’s tension brewing between Kraft and Belichick. /A lot of “I think”s in the convo, not any “I know”s.
- Matt Vautour says ESPN+ NFL execs’ QB rankings reveal how far Patriots’ Mac Jones has fallen. /Reminder: Opinions of him have changed, that’s all.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare welcomes Andy Hart to talk all things Patriots. (44 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the impact of Hopkins’ not joining the Pats offense, what’s next at WR, Bill Belichick as both coach and GM and if New England is done making moves. (38 min.)
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) AFC East training camp primer: Fresh faces give division new look.
- Alex Snodgrass (LastWordOnSports) AFC East Preview: New England Patriots. Season outlook: 5-12. /’Eesh.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Predicting the last-place team in each division for 2023 season: Bill Belichick, Patriots bound for cellar. /Lolz.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 WR tandems ahead of 2023 season. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2023 NFL running backs by tiers. Tier 3: The next generation. Rhamondre Stevenson included.
- David Latham (LastWordOnSports) Ranking every team’s starting running back. Tier 2: Superstar Potential. Rhamondre Stevenson included at No. 9.
- Kevin Harrish (Awful Announcing) NFL stars furious at ESPN’s Matt Miller for ‘trash’ anti running back narrative.
- Conor Orr (SI) Running backs are out of options as the position keeps getting squeezed financially.
- Mike Kashuba (LastWordOnSports) The Top NFL players of 2023: 50 to 41. /No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Bad Takes Week: The NFL should reward safeties with an immediate Red Zone possession.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Bad Takes Week: NFL head coaches shouldn’t be allowed to call plays during games.
- Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) Tiki Barber will call NFL on CBS games this season with Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan.
- Daniel Chavkin (SI) Jets plan to limit HBO’s access during ‘Hard Knocks’ filming, per report.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) New York Jets on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2023: Seven things to watch for this season.
