New England Patriots links 7/18/23 - Spotlight on safeties; How they became mismatch-proof

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
new
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Dugger
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Taylor Kyles explains how the Patriots’ safeties make them mismatch-proof. /Terrific read.
  • Mike Kadlick takes an in-depth look at the safety group ahead of training camp. The Patriots will attempt to fill the Devin McCourty-sized hole with an abundance of rostered talent.
  • Tanner James ranks the AFC East’s secondaries: 1. Dolphins - 2. Jets - 3. Patriots - 4. Bills.
  • Karen Guregian gives us five bold predictions for the Patriots heading into training camp. 1. The Patriots won’t finish last in the AFC East.
  • Alex Barth revisits his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason.
  • Karen Guregian wonders how the Patriots’ good, not great, receiving corps will fare against the NFL’s top cornerback tandems they will face this season?
  • Andy Hart says the Patriots have nothing but potential at the WR position.
  • Lauren Campbell notes Tyquan Thornton is one of the NFL’s fastest WRs, according to Madden’s speed score.
  • Mike Kadlick passes along a Boston Globe report that WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will be ready for training camp.
  • Sophie Weller relays former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum on Bill Belichick’s hidden message by not signing DeAndre Hopkins: “He believes in what they have and I think when DeVante Parker was extended, that was a good clue of his assessment of where they were in terms of their wide receivers.”
  • Conor Roche looks at what other free agent options remain for the Pats after DeAndre Hopkins signing.
  • Matt Dolloff suggests DeAndre Hopkins’ contract with the Titans includes incentives that alone were probably better than whatever the Patriots offered.
  • Mike Kadlick highlights WEEI guest Mike Florio talking the Pats’ failed pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins and insinuating there’s tension brewing between Kraft and Belichick. /A lot of “I think”s in the convo, not any “I know”s.
  • Matt Vautour says ESPN+ NFL execs’ QB rankings reveal how far Patriots’ Mac Jones has fallen. /Reminder: Opinions of him have changed, that’s all.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare welcomes Andy Hart to talk all things Patriots. (44 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the impact of Hopkins’ not joining the Pats offense, what’s next at WR, Bill Belichick as both coach and GM and if New England is done making moves. (38 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

