The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at the tight end spot.

Depth chart

The Patriots currently have six tight ends under contract for the upcoming season, even though only one of them has a deal that runs beyond 2023.

Hunter Henry (85): 28 | Signed through 2023

Mike Gesicki (88): 27 | Signed through 2023

Matt Sokol (87): 27 | Signed through 2023

Scotty Washington (17): 25 | Signed through 2023

Anthony Firkser (86): 28 | Signed through 2023

Johnny Lumpkin (65*): 25 | Signed through 2025

The Patriots’ current tight end depth chart can be divided into two groups. The first consists of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, who are both starter-caliber players and locks to make the team’s roster this fall; Henry is entering his third season in New England off an up-and-down campaign, with Gesicki arriving via free agency in March.

Behind them, four players will battle for practice reps and eventual spots on the roster or practice squad. Two of those four, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington, have prior experience in the system after spending all (Sokol) or some parts (Washington) of the 2022 season in New England already. Firkser and Lumpkin, meanwhile, joined the club via free agency and rookie free agency, respectively.

All in all, the group is relatively top-heavy. That being said, the Patriots keeping only those at the top on their active roster this fall would not come as a surprise.

Camp competitions

Matt Sokol vs. Scotty Washington vs. Anthony Firkser vs. Johnny Lumpkin: With Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki both locked into their roster spots, the question becomes which depth tight end will stand out above the rest. All four bring some intriguing traits to the equation, whether it is experience (Sokol, Firkser), size (Sokol, Washington), receiving ability (Washington), or blocking prowess (Firkser, Lumpkin). The question will be whether or not they can use them to make themselves more valuable to the team than the others and, more importantly, depth in other spots on the roster.

Stories to watch

Will Mike Gesicki carry his momentum into the fall? The Patriots’ free agency acquisition looked very good in the first few open practices this spring, but training camp is a different beast entirely. So, will Gesicki be able to build on the solid foundation he appeared to build during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp? If so, it would be good news for a New England passing offense in need of better production out of its second tight end.

How many tight ends will be kept? Barring any injuries, we know that Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki will be on the team come this fall. Whether or not anybody will join them depends on how the Patriots feel the overall composition of their roster should look like, and if one of the four contenders — Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin — will prove himself worthy of making the squad over depth elsewhere.

Who will work as the blocker? Hunter Henry’s blocking left a lot to be desired in 2022, while Mike Gesicki is a receiver first and foremost who is more of a big slot receiver rather than a true tight end. With both having deficiencies in the blocking department, it is not unrealistic the Patriots will look at a player such as Anthony Firkser or Johnny Lumpkin to work as a package-specific option in the running and pass protection games.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ tight end position heading into this year’s camp? Will anybody join Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki on the roster? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.