The AFC East was already one of the best divisions in the NFL in 2022, but it only got more competitive this offseason.

Not only are the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins expected to be in the playoff hunt again, the New York Jets went out to upgrade the most important position on the field. Coming off a 7-10 season, they acquired future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

Put it all together and you get what is on paper a stacked division — one the New England Patriots will need to play six times this year. Needless to say that the club of head coach Bill Belichick has its work cut out for it.

But despite the current nature of the AFC East, the Patriots themselves are not intimidated.

“It’s going to be tough,” said safety Adrian Phillips during a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Around the League. “You know our division was already tough; Buffalo’s been doing their thing, Josh Allen’s been balling, you’ve got Mike McDaniel down in Miami dialing it up, and then you get Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets, like it’s crazy. ...

“We’re going in with the mindset that if we’re just physical and we do our jobs, win all of our one-on-one matchups, we just go out there and play to the best of our abilities, we can rock with anybody. We’re not too worried about it. We actually love it because we love competition. We love going against the best. And if you make it out of that division, you’re battle-tested.”

The Patriots dominated the AFC East for years, but for the last three season had to take a backseat to others. Coming off 11 straight division titles, they finished third, second and third since 2020.

In order to return to former glory — or at least the playoffs after missing them last year — the team knows it has to take care of its division matchups first and foremost. And in order to do that, the classic “no days off” mantra is being preached yet again.

“You literally cannot take a week off,” said Phillips. “This is the NFL, you can get beat on any given Sunday. But in the AFC alone, we’re just stacked. If you look at our schedule this year, it’s just stacked with a bunch of quarterbacks, a bunch of skill players who can take a slant 80 yards. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re dialed in each and every week.

“But, honestly, we haven’t really talked about those guys in the offseason because it’s not about them, it’s about us.”