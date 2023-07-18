Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie tight end Johnny Lumpkin.

Hard facts

Name: Johnny Lumpkin

Position: Tight end

Opening day age: 26 (9/3/1997)

Size: 6’6”, 268 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 65)

Contract status: Signed through 2025 (2026 RFA)

Experience

After playing football and basketball during his time at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta, Lumpkin entered the college level as a two-star recruit. While he did receive multiple Division-I offers, he eventually had to start his career at Hutchinson Community College. Following a redshirt campaign, he saw action in nine games during the 2017 season — showing enough to draw interest from Louisiana.

Lumpkin went on to spend five seasons in Lafayette, appearing in 51 total games with 42 starts. Primarily serving as a blocker rather than a pass catcher, his receiving production was relatively modest throughout his time with the Ragin’ Cajuns: he caught just 36 passes for 408 yards and six touchdowns. Despite some intriguing size, experience and blocking skills, he therefore did not hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft and instead had to join the Patriots through rookie free agency.

2022 review

Stats: 13 games (12 starts) | 433 offensive snaps, 81 special teams snaps | 25 targets, 16 catches, 143 yards, 4 TDs

Season recap: Despite already having been in college for six seasons at that point, Lumpkin was still eligible for one more year; one redshirt campaign each at Hutchinson and Louisiana plus the NCAA’s Covid-19 provisions allowed him to return to school for a seventh and final year. He did make the most out of it, even though it eventually did not lead to him getting his name called in the NFL Draft.

Lumpkin once again showed that he was a reliable player for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Appearing in all 13 of the team’s games, he shared top tight end duties with fourth-year man Neal Johnson and was the team’s top blocker at the position. As such, he either pass-protected or run-blocked on 261 of his 433 offensive snaps (60.3%).

His production in that department was solid. He played a vital role in Louisiana averaging 141.8 rushing yards per game, and additionally surrendered only one quarterback disruption all year (a hit in late September versus Louisiana-Monroe).

Lumpkin had already been well-established as a blocker by the team his final college season came around. His receiving skills, meanwhile, were more of a question mark. While he did not suddenly become an ultra-productive player in that regard, he did set new career marks across the board by catching 16 passes for 143 yards and four scores — not necessarily eye-opening numbers, but solid for a player who had caught just 20 passes in his previous 38 games.

While not all went well for Lumpkin — his receiving production still left some to be desired and he also dropped a pair of passes — his final act at Louisiana was a positive one. It also earned him honorable All-Sun Belt mention.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Lumpkin is a classic Y tight end, in that he can play in-line and offer value as both a receiver and a blocker. While his pass-catching contributions in college were rather limited, his 6-foot-6, 268-pound frame suggests that he might see action in package-specific situations such as goal-line or short-yardage plays. Besides those plays, he will primarily serve as a run blocker as well as a part-time pass protector.

What is his growth potential? Lumpkin lacks the baseline athleticism to become a consistent receiving threat at the tight end position; he will not shake defenders easily and therefore will have to win at the catch point through his size. As a consequence, his upside as a true all-around player appears to be limited. That does not mean he cannot develop into a quality option still, especially considering his blocking prowess and already advanced technique in this area.

Does he have positional versatility? Compared to other tight ends on the Patriots’ roster, Lumpkin is more of a one-trick pony: he is an in-line tight end whose value comes as a blocker rather than a receiver; he aligned in-line on 389 of his 433 offensive snaps (89.8%). He does have some experience in other spots in the lineup as well as a two-unit special teamers — kick protection, kickoff return — but his overall versatility is limited.

What is his salary cap situation? Lumpkin signed a standard three-year rookie deal with the Patriots upon his arrival in early May. As for 2023, the contract carries a salary cap hit of $753,333: he is playing on a base salary of $750,000 — of which $20,000 are guaranteed — as well as a fully-guaranteed $3,333 signing bonus proration. Lumpkin is currently not listed among New England’s Top-51 contracts, meaning only his guarantees are counted against the team’s cap at the moment.

How safe is his roster spot? Given his status as an undrafted rookie, Lumpkin naturally faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. That being said, his road onto the team appears to be slightly more open than those of most other UDFAs currently under contract. The tight end position, after all, is a top-heavy one with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki the only locks. Behind those two, the Patriots have Lumpkin as well as Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington and Anthony Firkser — not necessarily a group of world-beaters. While all of them have an edge when it comes to experience, Lumpkin’s blocking might be what sets hi apart.

One-sentence projection: Even though he will not make the initial 53-man team, Lumpkin will stick around via the practice squad and in fact see some game action in 2023.

What do you think about Johnny Lumpkin heading into the 2023 season? Will he seriously compete for a roster spot? Does he have the best name on the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.