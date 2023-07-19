There is at least a decade-long running joke among NBA fans that, especially in the Big-3 and superteam/LeBron-is-shadow-commissioner era we’re in now, basketball fans love the offseason more than they enjoy watching the actual games.

NFL fans, by contrast, usually aren’t quite as bad about acting like if you don’t sign all the players and trade for KD in the offseason, you may as well not even bother showing up for Week 1, but there’s still a notable percentage of every fanbase that acts like winning the Super Bowl is as simple as collecting the best Pokémon.

(I haven’t played Pokémon since the OG red and blue, so, if any Pokémon analogies here don’t make sense, well, it was the era where a Game Boy Color was a big freakin’ deal. Not exactly recent history we’re talking about here).

All right, enough Let’s Remember Some Video Games and let’s get to football. DeAndre Hopkins, whose name your phone surely knows how to autocomplete by now, has signed a contract, and not with the New England Patriots. And like our fearless leader Bernd Buchmasser wrote on Monday, Nuk’s choice seems like it was overwhelmingly based on, understandably, the money.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer relayed some of the contract details that put some highlights and exclamation points on exactly what kind of dollars we’re talking about here:

That leaves some cleanup work on the teams that didn’t get Hopkins, and there are three here in particular to hit on. The first is the Patriots, the presumed runner-up. New England was willing to match the max total ($15 million) for 2023, only with a far higher percentage of that total tied to incentives as part of an offer that, structurally at least, looked a little like Kansas City’s offer before the draft. Which leaves Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and second-year man Tyquan Thornton at the position.

Put another way, if you go by total contract value, it’s easy to say/scream that DeAndre Hopkins’ two-year/$26 million deal with the Titans is basically like two thirds of the trhee-year/$33 million extension that the Patriots just handed to DeVante Parker, who, for all his attributes, has objectively never been the receiver that Hopkins is (and tomorrow’s not looking good either).

Then, when you look at the way Parker’s contract extension is actually structured (Oliver Thomas had an excellent breakdown here, but we’ll include Field Yates’ in-a-nutshell tweet below for easy reference), and square that with the SI report about what the Patriots offered Nuk, then, well, it looks like the Pats’ Hopkins offer and the Parker deal are more alike than they are different.

DeVante Parker’s 3-year, $33M max deal includes:

- $4.9M in statistical incentives annually ($14.7M max)

- $400K in All Pro incentives annually ($1.2M max)

- $1.19M in per-game roster bonuses in 2023, $1.7M in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025

- fully guaranteed salaries… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2023

That’s where it’s understandable to get frustrated, because as many have pointed out over the last couple of days, the Patriots could have matched the offer the Titans made, and they wouldn’t have even needed to clear any additional cap to do it if they didn’t want to. Heck, if they wanted to big-time Tennessee and splash the pot with a better offer — whatever form that would take, better incentives, higher guaranteed salaries, a bigger signing bonus, whatever — they could’ve done it.

And they chose not to. Even though, and we can say this pretty definitively, Nuk would’ve been the objective best receiver on the 2023 Patriots by a country mile.

Why New England chose to tell Hopkins to take it or leave it is anyone’s guess, but we can do our best to try and extrapolate some of the reasoning behind the choice, and none of those reasons are the lazy Boston sports radio “Bill Belichick won’t pay receivers/Bob Kraft hates spending cash/Bill hates Mac/Bill’s a dinosaur who still thinks you can win every game 13-10/etc etc.”

And we can do it without getting all sour grapes about Hopkins choosing a different destination too, because jealousy is a stinky cologne. If you’re already thinking this whole blog so far has sounded like cope, then, well, you’ve probably already skipped to the comments to blow off some steam, so, for those who are still here, here’s a few factors to consider:

(all these are with the understanding that, like we said earlier, Hopkins would’ have been the best receiver on the 2023 Patriots the minute he got off the plane at Logan)

Team-building flexibility/easy pivot points and off-ramps

I’m planning on blogging more extensively about this next week, but if you look at the Patriots’ moves this offseason, in contrast, to, uh, 2021, the recurring theme on offense is not only low-cost investments, but investments that they can easily double down on if they work out, and say “thanks but no thanks” if they don’t. This stands in pretty sharp contrast to how New England both drafted and made signings on the defensive side of the ball, where they invested and rolled the dice like they’re one player away from being the best defense in the league. Which, to be fair, they have a very good chance of achieving this upcoming season.

On offense, meanwhile, they eschewed top-dollar free agents like offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Mike McGlinchey, decided against paying their own homegrown all-underappreciated-team free agent receiver in Jakobi Meyers, and didn’t trade a whole draft’s worth of picks for Jerry Jeudy or Tee Higgins (who may or may not have even been in play in the first place at all). JuJu Smith-Schuster got some decent guaranteed money in the ‘23 and ‘24 seasons, sure, but the rest of the free agency class is clearly designed to be dice rolls that they could easily work out an extension with if sparks fly:

Mike Gesicki (TE): $3.55 million guaranteed (1-year deal)

Calvin Anderson (OT): $4 million guaranteed (2-year deal). This one is interesting because yes, it’s a 2-year deal, but Anderson only has a dead cap hit of $2.075 million if they cut him before the ‘24 season starts. And if you’ve seen offensive line salaries lately... if he plays well, he’s almost certainly getting a bag from someone, Patriots or otherwise.

Reilly Reiff (OT): $4.15 million guaranteed (1-year deal)

The common theme here is these guys are all swings with various degrees of upside, but it’s also extremely easy to move on from them with little or no cap damage if things don’t work out in 2023. Hopkins, on the other hand, would’ve been signed with $12+ million guaranteed salaries at least through 2024, and let’s be real: if DeAndre Hopkins balled out in 2023, he certainly isn’t going into the last year of his contract in 2024 for the same contract he agreed to this week.

Hopkins, or any other receiver in his position, for that matter, would want an extension. Presumably, the kind of “if you’re good at something, never do it for free” extension receivers get these days when they ball out going into a contract year. Even if DeAndre is closer to Julian Edelman’s age than he is to Tyquan Thornton’s.

Which leads us to our next point....

Maybe Bill Belichick didn’t want to invest in someone who’ll probably be gone either right after Mac Jones signs an extension or gets replaced

This is an easy one that the Bailey Zappe fans can just put their earmuffs on for the next 300 words or so; by the end of 2023, the Patriots will almost certainly know whether they intend to sign Mac Jones to an extension like the ones franchise quarterbacks sign these days, or whether they’ll let him hit the bricks or move on via trade, and by the end of 2024, they’ll definitely know.

So here’s the pickle; we saw 2021 Mac, and we saw 2022 Mac. If 2023 Mac balls out with DeAndre Hopkins as his (fantasy football term) WR1, then what does that tell us about Mac, realistically? That he’s capable of being a very good quarterback if you give him a perennial Pro Bowler? Great. Like Michael Fabiano used to say on NFL Network, that helps no one. That either means the Patriots would have to commit to ‘Bama Kirk Cousins, or move on and start from scratch at QB all over again.

Like we said earlier, if DeAndre Hopkins had a good-to-great 2023 season, he’d almost certainly be back at the negotiating table like “where’s my money, man” looking for an extension before the 2024 season started, and that’d mean paying him well into his 30s. Or if you decide to let him walk after 2024, you’ve signed a receiver that probably helps you to a winning record in ‘23 and ‘24.....who’ll also be a goner at the exact same time Mac Jones’ rookie contract (sans 5th-year option) also runs out. Winning football games is always better than not winning football games, but that pickle of young QB + 33-year-old WR that either both want big money or both have proven they’re not/are no longer Him (respectively) is not ideal.

Finally, this is probably the lamest reason to not aggressively pursue DeAndre Hopkins, at least in terms of “winning is better than not winning”:

Developing who’s already here

By now you’ve surely heard some variation of the take that signing DeAndre Hopkins would mean that every other pass catcher on the 2023 Patriots would get bumped down a notch on the depth chart, which for most of them would be a more natural fit for their skill sets. “WR1” is a fantasy football/Madden designation, to be sure, but if you figure Hopkins would play X-receiver, DeVante Parker and/or Juju Smith-Schuster would play the Z, JuJu and/or Kendrick Bourne would play the slot, and then factor Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, or both coming in based on situation, it pretty much makes sense.

The problem is all those guys are varying degrees of proven, and that leaves no realistic way to get Tyquan Thornton on the field regularly, and you can make all the “Patriots drafting wide receivers” jokes you want, but it seems foolish to not focus on developing a guy with 4.28 speed that the Patriots invested the 50th overall pick on, just a year into his career.

This is, frankly, dumb as far as winning in the short term is concerned. The payoff, though as you can probably infer from all the wide receiver/running back contract value conversations this summer, is if Tyquan gets the opportunity to do more and either does well, or crushes it; at that point, you have your very own DeVonta Smith, on a rookie deal that pays ~$2 million a year in 2024 and 2025. Aside from a BAMF quarterback on a rookie contract, it’s certainly looking like these days, a 1,000+-yard receiver on a rookie deal may be the biggest All-Guns-Infinite-Ammo cheat code in football. If the Patriots can get anything close to that out of Thornton, that’s a win that can pay dividends for this year and the next two, if not the decade-long career of a franchise wide receiver we all dream of.

Again: not a wise approach, as far as winning football games in 2023 is concerned. If the goal is long-term sustained success, though, it at least makes some sense to give JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton as many snaps as possible to prove they can hang. And if they cannot, well, we have bigger problems.

Having said all that, it’s still not as simple as “short-term sugar-high of signing DeAndre Hopkins and prospering for the next couple seasons compared to doing the boring and arguably sensible thing”. There’s so many variables when it comes to how any one player will pan out that, given the situation the Patriots found themselves in this offseason, acting like any of these options is a sure shot would’ve still been risky at best.

That’s the point. If you’re looking for a clean conclusion, there isn’t one! From where we’re at in the dog days of summer, watching the Red Sox currently *checks score* lose to the Oakland A’s, this situation could play out in so many different ways that calling it a W or an L for the Patriots is just asking to wind up on Freezing Cold Takes in by Christmastime. And that’s why it’s OK to be conflicted, or just have a big old “meh” about the whole thing. Or be upset! That’s fine too!

Either way, or any way you slice it, really, we’ll find out how right or wrong the Patriots and Bill Belichick — who, fair or not, will always carry the ripple effects of these personnel decisions on his shoulders — are in just a couple months, when the beginning of the 2023 season is, objectively, like starting a video game on Expert difficulty.

(Or, if you’re a Doom alumni, “Ultra Violence”)

Ok, that’s enough video games for one article.