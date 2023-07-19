When the New England Patriots saw Devin McCourty announce his retirement earlier this offseason, they lost one of their cornerstone players.

Over the course of his 13 years with the team, he appeared in a combined 229 regular season and playoff games, was a tone-setter on three Super Bowl-winning teams, and was widely regarded one of the best safeties of his generation. He also was a multi-year team captain and locker room leader — one that will now have to be replaced.

The Patriots’ returning captains will certainly play a role in that, with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise Jr. standing out on the defensive side of the ball. Both of them are front-seven guys, however, meaning that the secondary itself will also need some help.

Enter Kyle Dugger. Entering his fourth year in the system, the former second-round draft pick is in a prime position to take over some of McCourty’s former role both on and off the field.

At least, he plans to do so.

“I definitely have to be better and bring some of those younger guys along and do my job as a leader,” Dugger told Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. “Especially in the secondary, just bringing guys along and filling in spots maybe where they don’t understand things. Just doing what I can to help those guys understand everything better.”

Dugger joined the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, and over his first three years as a pro developed into one of the team’s most valuable defenders. A Swiss Army Knife-type player, who seemingly can line up all over the backfield, the Lenoir-Rhyne product has seen action in 45 games — including 15 last season as a fellow starter alongside McCourty.

In that role, he was an impact player for New England. Dugger registered four takeaways, returning a league-leading three of them for touchdowns. He also forced a fumble, had a sack, and had a positive impact on special teams.

“He’s a freak,” fellow safety Adrian Phillips said about his young teammate. “When you see guys like that, you see how the game is changing a lot, because you really don’t see guys like 6-foot-2, running 4.3, being able to cover anyone on the field and be able to knock anybody out. He can do that.”

What Dugger can do on the field has never been in question; his massive potential was a main reason why the Patriots brought him in in the first place. Now, however, the focus is on his off-field work and ability to rally the troops like McCourty has for more than a decade.