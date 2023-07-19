Patriots coaching staff set to return to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday

Summer break is over, at least for the New England Patriots’ coaching staff. The group surrounding head coach Bill Belichick is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, as pointed out by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, to start its preparation for the upcoming training camp.

The staff will, of course, look quite a bit different compared to last year at this time. While Belichick and the defensive coaches stayed put, the team did make some changes on the offensive side of the ball — a reaction to what was a poor 2022 season by the entire unit, players and coaches alike.

The Patriots hired three coaches to help get the unit back on track. Bill O’Brien returned to his old stomping grounds as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — he already was part of New England’s staff from 2007 to 2011 — while Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing were brought aboard to work with the offensive line and tight ends, respectively.

Last year’s leading coaches on offense, meanwhile, were either let go (Matt Patricia) or moved to other positions on the staff (Joe Judge). Former tight ends coach Nick Caley, meanwhile, is now in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere on staff, there were no major shakeups. The biggest move actually was the Patriots retaining two coaches who drew interest from other teams, linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will both be back in 2023.

They and the rest of the Patriots’ coaching staff are back at Gillette Stadium two days before the first wave of players is set to arrive. Rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Friday, July 21, with veterans following four days later on July 25.

The first practice of the summer, which will be open to fans and media alike, will take place on July 26.