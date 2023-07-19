 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/19/23 - Spotlight on the cornerbacks; Pressure’s on ahead of camp

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault examines the Pats roster at cornerback: Picking the locks, the bubble players and who’s in the mix.
  • Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Pre-camp roster watch, dark horses and wild cards.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins, More.
  • Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. visited the Ron Burton Training Village for the first time on Monday after winning the prestigious Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2022.
  • Training Camp: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down positions to watch at Training Camp. (11.32 min. video)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: State of the roster, Training Camp position battles to watch, DeAndre Hopkins signs with Titans. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) JuJu Smith-Schuster says knee is ready to go for training camp.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Kyle Dugger: You can’t just replace Devin McCourty.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking five AFC head coaches under the most pressure entering 2023: Bill Belichick headlines list. /[yawn]
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL coaching hot seat index: Who’s feeling some heat heading into training camp? Belichick gets one flame, McDaniels has four flames, Vrabel has three.
  • Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL players from 2021 draft heading into 2023 season. No Pats.
  • Sam Monson (ProFootballTalk) The 50 best players in the NFL right now. Nos. 50-21. No Pats.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Six players who should have made our ‘50 most dominant’ list — but didn’t. /Still no Pats, lol.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Matthew Stafford declined Rams’ request to re-do deal.
  • Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: Building the perfect quarterback.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) What happened to the running back market? “Blame the analytics community.”
  • Brianna Williams (ESPN) Kawhi Leonard, Deion Sanders and other one-time champions. Darrelle Revis included.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Final obstacles for Commanders sale are removed.

