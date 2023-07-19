The New England Patriots are hosting veteran running back Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Fournette, 28, has remained a free agent since his March release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl LV champion checked into 16 games last campaign, starting nine, and finished with 1,191 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns through 262 offensive touches. He averaged 3.5 yards per ground attempt and caught 73 passes.

Since entering the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Fournette has amassed 4,478 rushing yards on 1,132 carries to go with 2,219 receiving yards on 312 catches. His career has spanned 41 touchdowns across 79 appearances in the regular season. An additional 10 scores have arrived in the postseason.

Listed at 6 feet, 228 pounds, the former consensus All-American out of LSU previously visited Gillette Stadium as a free agent in 2022 before returning to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million contract.

With James Robinson waived during mandatory minicamp, New England’s current backfield depth chart behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson includes second-year draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris as well as veterans Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.

The first practice of training camp in Foxborough is set for next Wednesday.