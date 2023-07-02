Sunday Patriots Notes: History shows New England shouldn’t expect big things from its rookie kicker

It is July, meaning that the New England Patriots’ training camp is not too far away. That said, we are currently still right in the middle of the slowest period on the NFL calendar. From now until the starting of training camp in late July, the league and its teams will be rather quiet.

That does not mean the media cycle ever truly stops, however. And so, in order to clean out the notebook from the last few days, please enjoy this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

Rookie kicker Chad Ryland faces a tall task. The Patriots traded up in the fourth round of this year’s draft to bring Chad Ryland out of Maryland aboard 112th overall. Ryland was the second place kicker off the board, and based on his draft status — New England under Bill Belichick has never parted ways with a rookie drafted within the first four rounds — appears to be a safe bet to make the roster.

If he indeed makes it onto the team, he will have some big shoes to fill. Veteran Nick Folk, who is still on the job but whose job is very much in question right now, has been a reliable player for the Patriots since his arrival late in 2019.

In 2022, Folk went 32-of-37 on field goal attempts (86.5%) and 32-of-35 on extra points (91.4%). While his combined success rate of 88.9 percent ranked just 21st in a league-wide comparison, Ryland still faces a tall task to reach those marks. Rookie kickers, after all, have historically struggled.

A recent analysis by Levin Black of The Gold Standard Network illustrates this:

Since 2000, rookie kickers have made just 79.4% of their field goal attempts. That includes both drafted and undrafted players. For context, that’s around 3% worse than the overall NFL average of 82.6% during that same timeframe. Believe it or not, the undrafted kickers actually increased that percentage. Drafted kickers were actually a smidge worse than rookie kickers as a whole at 79%.

Now, that is not to say that the Patriots’ kicking operation will take a step back if Ryland indeed ends up taking the job from Folk. There are plenty of examples of rookies coming in and performing well; just last year, undrafted free agent Cameron Dicker made 21 of 22 field goals and all 24 of his extra points between his stints in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

What the numbers show, however, is that a performance like that is the exception rather than the norm. Even the Patriots’ own Stephen Gostkowski, who went on to become one of the best kickers in NFL history, made only 76.9 percent of his field goals (20 of 26) as a rookie in 2006.

Ultimately, however, it all depends on the player in question.

New England’s rookie class is among the oldest in the NFL. Speaking of the Patriots’ 2023 draft class, it is one of the oldest in the league this year. According to an analysis by Daniel Salib it averaged an age of 23.1 years by the time of drafting — the eighth-highest number in the NFL.

What is noteworthy about the Patriots’ average is that is comparatively high even with New England having selected one of the youngest players in the draft: only two other draft picks — New York Jets RB Israel Abanikanda and Los Angeles Chargers LB Tuli Tuipulotu — are younger than first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was born on June 28, 2002, meaning that he celebrated his 21st birthday last week. But if he is dragging the age average down, who is pushing it down? A look at the full class shows:

1-17 CB Christian Gonzalez: 6/28/2002 (21)

2-46 DE Keion White: 1/20/1999 (24)

3-76 LB/S Marte Mapu: 11/8/1999 (23)

4-107 OL Jake Andrews: 11/11/1999 (23)

4-112 K Chad Ryland: 10/15/1999 (23)

4-117 OL Sidy Sow: 6/10/1998 (25)

5-144 OL Atonio Mafi: 10/20/2000 (22)

6-187 WR Kayshon Boutte: 5/7/2002 (21)

6-192 P Bryce Baringer: 4/26/1999 (24)

6-210 WR Demario Douglas: 12/8/2000 (22)

6-214 CB Ameer Speed: 10/11/1999 (23)

7-245 CB Isaiah Bolden: 12/16/1999 (23)

Whereas Gonzalez and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte are among the youngest players drafted this year, the likes of Keion White, Bryce Baringer and especially Sidy Show are on the other end of the age spectrum. Of course, to a certain degree age is indeed just a number.

Ja’Whaun Bentley’s contract is a recognition of his growth. When the Patriots selected Ja’Whaun Bentley in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was seen primarily as an early-down player whose main value lies in the running game. However, the team gave him opportunities as a pass defender early on in his career — a sign of things to come.

While Bentley had a quiet 2019 season, he was voted a captain the following year while playing an integral role in replacing Covid-19 opt-out Dont’a Hightower. It was trial by fire, and not always pretty, but another step in what continues to be an impressive career trajectory: the Patriots used him as a starter-level off-the-ball linebacker even with Hightower back the following season, before re-signing him on a two-year deal in 2022.

What followed was the best season of Bentley’s career; he was one of the better players his position had to offer, and he proved himself worthy of being invested in. The Patriots agree, recognizing Bentley’s growth and showing confidence in his outlook by signing him to a two-year extension.

How do players spend their summer? Two Patriots defenders explain. The Patriots are currently in the middle of their summer break, and the goal at this time of the year is simple: clear the mind to get ready for what lies ahead. Defensive backs Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones said so last week during an appearance at a charity event at Gillette Stadium.

“As soon as mandatory [minicamp] was over, I took a five-day vacation. Went to California, got to chill out a little bit,” said Mills. “Ate a little junk food as well — we’ve been going hard since the start of OTAs. But now’s the time is starting to get back into training, kind of get back into that mode and be ready for camp.”

Fellow defensive back Jones echoed those remarks.

“I just got to get my mind onto other things,” he said. “Back to flying, just getting my mind onto other things and just kind of rest the mind. It’s a long season. So, you continue to work out, continue to get the body going, just got to rest your mind.”

Ryan Mallett’s death ruled ‘a tragic accident.’ Former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida this past week, and his passing led to speculation whether or not he had fallen victim to riptides. However, a statement by Okaloosa County sheriff Eric Aden recently claimed that the conditions were not dangerous

“We were not under red flags or double red flags, despite some of the misperceptions out there. We were under a yellow flag which is just, ‘Swim with caution,’” he said (via TMZ). There just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf, or tides, or currents.”

Mallett reportedly was among a group of swimmers in distress and eventually went under. When he was pulled from the water, he was unresponsive and transferred to a nearby emergency room.

He was pronounced dead there. Mallett was just 35 years old.

Setting up the week ahead. Players are still off and no football events are scheduled, so there is still little to report from the “week ahead” department. That does not mean that nothing will happen; the NFL is nothing if not unpredictable — just look at last week, when New England signed both Ja’Whaun Bentley and DeVante Parker to multi-year extensions.