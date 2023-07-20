The most important decisions in Patriots history: Starting Tom Brady over a healthy Drew Bledsoe

Heading into their 64th season, the New England Patriots have a long and turbulent history to look back on. They found themselves atop the pro football mountain, and in the deepest of depths. Owners, coaches and players alike have all shaped the fortunes of the organization through the years.

Not all of their decisions carry the same weight, though. So, with almost two months before the start of the 2023 regular season, we thought we’d look at some of the most important ones.

Today, Bill Belichick’s boldest move.

Starting Tom Brady over a healthy Drew Bledsoe

You would probably think that any series like this would start with the drafting of Tom Brady, and I suppose that one could make that argument. But I think the single most important moment of the New England Patriots dynasty was Bill Belichick choosing to play Tom Brady over a healthy Drew Bledsoe in 2001.

You all know the backstory. Entering 2001, Bledsoe was the face of the franchise. The first overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, he had led the team to the Super Bowl and just signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension. Then, in Week 2 against the New York Jets, he suffered internal bleeding after a hit from Mo Lewis.

Enter backup quarterback Tom Brady, who had only thrown three career passes up until that point. Brady took over for Bledsoe, and started the next eight games while the veteran was recovering from his injuries.

Bledsoe and Brady shared practice reps leading up to a Week 10 loss against St. Louis. After that game, Belichick made the decision to stick with Brady — the first of two such calls.

The second came, after Brady went down with an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game in Pittsburgh, and Bledsoe stepped in to lead the Patriots to a victory. Nonetheless, Belichick went back to Brady in the Super Bowl.

The youngster led the team to its first championship, and the rest is history.

Drafting Brady was obviously huge, but most coaches would have probably gone back to their starter in Belichick’s situation. Bledsoe had been made the highest player in NFL history only months before his injury, and keeping in a sixth-round pick over him seemed crazy at the time. Bledsoe also had control of the locker room, and was incredibly well-respected by all members of the team. Everything seemed to be pointing towards him taking back over when he was healthy.

But Belichick and the coaching staff saw something different. They saw a quarterback whose favorite receiver was the open one, and one who, while he didn’t have the game-breaking arm, didn’t make the game-crushing mistakes either. They felt like having a guy like Brady, who was also a natural leader, gave them a better chance to win.

They also had a great defense, and they could pound the ball with Antowain Smith, the QB had to manage the game, not make big mistakes, and only occasionally throw the team on his back. Brady had shown the ability to do all those things in his first few starts, and so he remained in the lineup even when Bledsoe was cleared to return.

With the benefit of hindsight, this move doesn’t seem so controversial, and, knowing what happened, seems like the obvious decision. That simply was not the case back in 2001, though.

Bill Belichick had taken over the Patriots in 2000 after “resigning” from the New York Jets job that was given to him by Bill Parcells. He was coming off what was considered by many to be a failure in Cleveland as head coach of the Browns. To add onto this, Belichick had just made the largest financial commitment in NFL history to the man who was quarterback in his first year in New England.

An unproven coach/executive backing away from that type of financial commitment after less than a full season could be destroy a career. We know it didn’t, of course, but Belichick couldn’t have known that at the time, and still made the decision he did. There’s an old saying that fortune favors the bold, and Belichick is nothing if not bold, with this being his boldest move.

Let’s also not forget Robert Kraft’s role in this as well. It was Belichick who risked losing his job by forgetting about the money that was given to Bledsoe and going with his gut about a player. However, it was Kraft’s money that he was messing with.

Kraft had promised to stay out of football decisions, and has done so since Belichick took over, but this was a moment where no one would have blamed him for stepping in. After all, he had just made Drew Bledsoe the richest man in football. He took over as owner when Bledsoe was in only his second year, and he has talked about how much he loved him. It had to kill him to allow Bledsoe to ride the bench behind Brady, but he allowed it to happen, so he should be commended for it.

The last person who deserves credit — other than Brady, obviously, because he took his opportunity and ran with it — is Drew Bledsoe himself.

It was his locker room, but he nonetheless threw his support behind Brady. He may not have been happy about it, and no one would blame him for that, but he could have fractured the players on the team. Maybe not all the veterans would have sided with him, sure, but enough could have to crush what eventually was a Super Bowl team.

Instead, Bledsoe supported Brady and pushed him at the same time. One of the best stories from that 2001 season came on the final drive of the Super Bowl, when offensive coordinator Charlie Weis told Brady to take care of the ball and Bledsoe shuffled in front to say, “F--k that, go out there and sling it!”

Bledsoe would leave the team after the 2001 season, getting traded in the division to Buffalo. However, this story illustrates why he was more than just the man before Brady; he was an A-grade teammate and that is why he will always be loved in New England.

So, that’s the first in our series of the most important — in my not-so-humble opinion — decisions in Patriots history. There are many before and after that altered the history of the club as well, and we will get into them as the offseason continues, so make sure to stay tuned.