Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year special teamer Brenden Schooler.

Hard facts

Name: Brenden Schooler

Position: Safety/Special teamer

Opening day age: 26 (5/30/1997)

Size: 6’1”, 205 lbs

Jersey number: 41

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 RFA)

Experience

Despite entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Schooler already made his presence felt during his rookie season. Appearing in 16 games, he proved himself a key member of the Patriots’ special teams unit and led the club in tackles and fumble recoveries in the game’s third phase.

His football résumé extends beyond his one season as a pro, however. Schooler, after all, spent six years in college: between his time at Oregon and Texas — plus a short offseason stint at Arizona — he appeared in a combined 61 games while moving between safety and wide receiver.

The first four years of his college career were spent with the Ducks, where he saw action in 40 games. Initially joining the team as a defensive back, he moved to offense ahead of his sophomore year and went on to catch 43 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns over the next three seasons. He entered the transfer portal in October 2019, briefly moved to Arizona, and reemerged as a Longhorn in August 2020. After a 12-catch, 140-yard campaign with two TDs, Schooler moved back to the defensive side of the ball as a super senior.

2022 review

Stats: 16 games (0 starts) | 330 special teams snaps (72.2%) | 14 special teams tackles, 6 missed tackles (30.0%), 2 fumble recoveries

Season recap: Coming off a rather busy college career, Schooler did not hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft and had to go through rookie free agency. He quickly found a home with the Patriots, who signed him to a standard three-year contract and gave him an opportunity to prove himself versus pro-level competition.

And prove himself Schooler very much did. He already established himself as a prominent presence in the kicking game in during spring practices, regularly spending time with New England’s veteran special teams leaders in practice. He turned those opportunities into successful on-field performances in training camp and preseason, and eventually was able to find his way onto the active roster in late August.

From that point on, there was no removing Schooler from the Patriots’ kicking game operation. Besides missing the season finale due to a hip injury — a game that saw the team allow two kickoff return touchdowns — he was a regular on five units.

Seeing action on kickoff coverage and return, punt coverage and return, and — from Week 6 on — the field goal and extra point blocking squads, Schooler was on the field for a total of 330 of a possible 457 special teams snaps. His 72.2 percent playing time share tied him with Jahlani Tavai for second-most on the team behind only Matthew Slater’s 84.2.

His exposure was not the only thing noteworthy about his rookie campaign, though. Schooler also proved himself a difference maker for the Patriots.

It was impossible not to notice Brenden Schooler while watching Slater



The rook led NE in tackles on punts AND kickoffs with blazing speed, physicality, and reliable open field tackling



Also has great intangibles like a white hot motor, + awareness, and a ton of passion pic.twitter.com/joVGfBs7x1 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2023

For starters, he led the team with a combined 14 special teams tackles — the fifth-highest such number in the NFL, and first among all rookie players in 2022. His 11 solo takedowns were tied for second in the NFL.

In addition, Schooler had his hands in some of the Patriots’ biggest special teams plays of the season. He recovered one fumble each in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns, and also recovered a blocked punt versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. His three total takeaways on special teams were the most in the NFL last season.

For as impressive as Schooler was, not all went perfectly well for the youngster. He had some issues finishing tackle attempts, and also was on the field for a kickoff return touchdown surrendered in Week 12 in Minnesota.

All in all, though, the Patriots and Schooler can feel pretty good about what he delivered during his first season at the NFL level.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Despite being listed as a safety, Schooler’s impact on the defensive side of the ball will be marginal at best. He is not on the team for his prowess in the secondary, after all, but because of his skills in the kicking game. Accordingly, he will see most if not all of his action on special teams again: he is expected to play on the same five units he also was part of in 2022.

What is his growth potential? Like any other player, Schooler too is a candidate to make the famous performance jump from Year 1 to Year 2. And given how well he performed as a rookie already it is not unrealistic to expect him to have an even bigger impact on the Patriots’ kicking game operation in 2023. It all will come down to more consistency, which should come with improved technique, more experience, and more time in an NFL strength and conditioning program. Schooler may or may not reach a Pro Bowl level this year, but he certainly looks like a player who one day might get all-star recognition.

Does he have positional versatility? Schooler saw considerable snaps on five special teams units in 2023 and lined up in 34 different positions along the way. So, yes, he is a versatile player. In theory, his versatility extends even further than that: he also played some free and box safety as well as slot cornerback in preseason and even has significant wide receiver reps on his college résumé. It is unlikely that the 26-year-old will become a three-way player at the NFL level, but he sure has the appropriate experience.

What is his salary cap situation? Schooler signed a three-year undrafted rookie contract with the Patriots last May, and is now entering its second season with a salary cap hit of $875,000. That number can be split up in a $870,000 base salary plus a $5,000 signing bonus proration. At the moment, only his fully-guaranteed signing bonus is counted against New England’s cap; Schooler’s overall contract is not big enough to qualify for Top-51 status.

How safe is his roster spot? Based on the promise he showed in 2022, and the fact that long-time special teams captain Matthew Slater will call it a career sooner rather than later, Schooler can be considered a safe bet to make the team this year. Will he be the next Matthew Slater? No, but he does have potential to maybe develop into a similar presence in the kicking game further down the road.

One-sentence projection: Schooler will not just make the roster again, but rank in the top two in both special teams snaps and tackles.

What do you think about Brenden Schooler heading into the 2023 season? Is he the next Matthew Slater? Will he continue to build on his solid rookie campaign? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.