Patriots tease 2023 coaching titles on their website

Nothing is official yet, and it’s the New England Patriots we are talking about so there is always a chance for change. However, it appears that the team has just quietly announced its coaching setup for the upcoming 2023 season.

Eagle-eyed Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald spotted the update to the coaching section of the team’s website that includes all the changes of the offseason. It also mentions titles for those brought in, or those moved to other positions on the team.

In total, six coaches will have new titles compared to the 2022 season either because they were just hired or because they have just been reassigned.

Joe Judge: Assistant head coach

Bill O’Brien: Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks

Adrian Klemm: Offensive line

Will Lawing: Tight ends

Evan Rothstein: Assistant quarterbacks

Keith Jones: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense

Of those six coaches, four were brought aboard earlier this year. Bill O’Brien taking over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was already announced, so no surprises there.

Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing, meanwhile, were already spotted working with the offensive line and tight ends, respectively, during the five open spring practices. Their titles had not been made official yet — and besides the website update still haven’t — but there are no surprising developments either.

The same is true for Keith Jones, who arrived through a coaching fellowship. He already was part of the Patriots’ coaching setup at the East-West Shrine Bowl, working as assistant defensive line coach.

Joe Judge and Evan Rothstein, on the other hand, will hold new titles after already spending time with the Patriots last season.

Judge, who had an unsuccessful stint as de facto co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 will now serve as assistant head coach. He is the first person to hold that title since Dante Scarnecchia in 2013. Judge spent a lot of his time during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp with the special teams unit.

Rothstein arrived in New England in 2021, joining the club from the Detroit Lions alongside since-departed Matt Patricia. His title was initially listed as “Research and Analysis/Coaching” before moving to “Offensive assistant” the following year. Now, he assists Bill O’Brien in working with the quarterbacks.

Not listed on the website are three coaches who were part of the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. LeGarrette Blount, Aaron Dobson and Rod Ojong are nowhere to be found; we have to wait for the official announcement of the coaching roster that will come over the course of the next few days to find out whether or not they will be with the club in 2023 or have already moved.

The Patriots’ coaches returned to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The team will hold its first training camp practice of the summer a week later, on July 26.