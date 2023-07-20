New England Patriots links 7/20/23 - Spotlight on the running backs: Locks & bubble players

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar examines the running backs ahead of training camp, with four locks and J.J. Taylor on the bubble.
- Photos: Patriots Media Day 2023.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s 2023 Patriots Depth projection: Running back. Clearly, New England is looking to add to their depth behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson before they begin training camp next Wednesday.
- Chris Mason thumbnails five under-the-radar players to earn roster spots, including QB/WR Malik Cunningham.
- Doug Kyed counts down the seven biggest questions leading up to training camp. No. 6: How will the Patriots defense replace Devin McCourty?
- Greg Dudek notes Devin McCourty explains how Patriots rookie Marte Mapu’s role ‘Isn’t normal in the NFL’. /Can’t wait to watch him at camp.
- Greg Dudek notes Cole Strange says he wasn’t surprised by much during his rookie season with the Patriots. “(The playbook), maybe that’s one thing that surprised me.”
- Tyler Maher (ChowderandChampions) 5 Patriots veterans who will be training camp cuts.
- Tyler Maher (ChowderandChampions) 3 Patriots on the hot seat heading into training camp: Mac, Belichick, Parker
- Karen Guregian reports that the Patriots have updated the coaching staff with a list of their respective titles on the team’s website.
- Mike Kadlick looks at the Patriots updated coaching staff page and points out Joe Judge is listed as Assistant Head Coach under the “defense” tab. ‘The last time Judge coached defense? As the linebackers coach for the Division III Birmingham-Southern Panthers in 2008.’
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Running backs work out, thoughts on Hopkins choosing Titans; More.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The Patriots had two running backs in for a visit - one should absolutely be signed.
- Tanner James takes a look at whether RB Leonard Fournette has regressed.
- Alex Barth mentions the Patriots also hosted 25-year-old RB Darrell Henderson for a workout yesterday.
Matt Vautour passes along a report of another wide receiver not heading to Foxborough. Denzel Mims, who no one even knew was going to be 'Jet-tisoned' until yesterday, is now considered a 'missed opportunity' for the Pats after he was traded to Detroit.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Thursday Patriots Notebook 7/20: News and notes.
- Anthony Riccobono (ClutchPoints) Julian Edelman on earning Tom Brady’s trust. It wasn’t until his fifth year playing with Brady and New England that Edelman recorded more than 37 catches or 359 receiving yards in a season.
- Lauren Campbell highlights “New Heights” podcast guest Julian Edelman: “I swear if I didn’t play in New England I’d still be playing because we practiced so God damn hard. That’s honestly why I retired. ...”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Host Mike D’Abate discusses the Belichick “hot seat,” and welcomes Harrison Reno to preview Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and the D-line heading into training camp. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Henry McKenna (FoxSports) Patriots rookie Marte Mapu is showing why Bill Belichick reached in the draft.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Leonard Fournette working out with Patriots.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots worked out veteran RB Darrell Henderson.
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) 50 things to know ahead of Week 1 kickoff. 31. NFL owners decided against voting to modify the QB sneak push this offseason 33. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000. 34. The Jets have missed 12 straight postseasons, tied with the Buffalo Sabres for longest active drought in MLB/NBA/NHL/NFL.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) One breakout player for each NFL team entering 2023. Patriots: Josh Uche. “Uche seemingly broke out with 11.5 sacks last year, nearly three times as many as he had during his first two NFL seasons combined. But he can do even more. ...”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL All-Offseason Acquisitions Team. No Pats.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Ranking the NFL’s top 10 offensive coordinators entering 2023. No. 3 Bill O’Brien.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) ‘Top 100 Players’: Who is the best of the best? Ranking all nine No. 1s in series history. /Not even checking because Tom Brady is the only correct answer. ... Okay I peeked. Brady was indeed No. 1 and Adam Schein is not crazy. “Did you expect anyone different? Do you think I’m crazy?!”
- Miles Schachner (NY Post) Bill Belichick’s entire Patriots success ‘was all’ from Tom Brady: Asante Samuel.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets put end to WR Denzel Mims’ tenure with trade to Lions. Detroit will send the Jets a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-rounder. Mims was a 2020 2nd-round pick.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL Players Association President JC Tretter on running backs’ leverage: I can’t recommend faking injuries, at least publicly.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) ESPN picks Scott Van Pelt to host Monday Night Countdown.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Source: Commanders sale will be approved today.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL national revenue reaches $11.98 billion in 2022.
