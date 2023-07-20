The NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement strictly governs what teams are allowed to do during the offseason. One of the rules in place prohibits the use of full pads or any live tackling throughout organized team activities and minicamp.

This has an impact on almost every position on the roster, and especially along the offensive line. Physicality is key up front, after all, and there is little that can be done to simulate it over the course of the spring.

Needless to say, O-linemen all over the NFL are looking forward to training camp and the return of full contact — of “actual football,” as New England Patriots guard Cole Strange put it.

“That’s football,” Strange told the Boston Globe this week. “Spring is fun. OTAs are fun. But to get in pads, that’s actually football. That’s when it gets really fun.”

For Strange, this year’s camp will be the second of his career. A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022, he participated in last year’s event before going on to start all 17 of the team’s games at left guard.

Now in Year 2, Strange is a realistic candidate to make the famous sophomore jump. The experience he gained over the last 12 months should only help with that.

“It’s hard to say when you’re talking about actual football and camp, because we’re not out there yet,” he said. “But as far as the schedule goes — as far as the spring workouts, the OTAs — there’s just something about knowing what’s going to happen. Knowing what you’re going to have to go through. Just something about knowing that makes you feel a little more comfortable and having some ease about the road ahead.”

Even though Strange knows the procedure, things will still be different for him this summer. After all, the Patriots brought in a new coach to work with the offensive line.

Adrian Klemm took over for Matt Patricia earlier this offseason. After a first getting-to-know-each-other in the spring, the intensity of their working relationship is now only going to increase. Up until that point, however, the 24-year-old is feeling good about where he is at with his new position coach.

“It’s been good,” Strange told the Globe. “We kind of haven’t been in pads yet, so once we do, we’ll have a much greater idea, because you can do more in pads than just in helmets. But it’s been good. I’ve enjoyed it.”

The Patriots will kick off their 2023 training camp next Wednesday. While the first couple of sessions are traditionally held without full pads, they will be introduced fairly early in the process.

Real football is right around the corner.