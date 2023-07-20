The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues at offensive tackle.

Depth chart

The Patriots currently have five pure tackles on the roster, plus a sixth player possibly also impacting the roster construction.

Trent Brown (77): 30 | Signed through 2023

Riley Reiff (74): 34 | Signed through 2023

Calvin Anderson (76): 27 | Signed through 2024

Conor McDermott (75): 30 | Signed through 2024

Andrew Stueber (64): 24 | Signed through 2025

Sidy Sow (54*): 25 | Signed through 2026

The Patriots certainly have some experience at offensive tackle. Trent Brown has served as a starter for the team the last two seasons, plus another one back in 2018; he projects as the starting left tackle but did miss time during the offseason.

Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson were both added as free agents this offseason. Reiff is a veteran of 168 NFL games, while Anderson spent two weeks with the Patriots as a rookie in 2019; he has appeared in 41 contests throughout his career.

Also on the team is Conor McDermott, a Patriots draft pick in 2017 who spent the majority of his career with the New York Jets; he arrived as a depth option last year but actually ended up starting six games at right tackle down the stretch.

Andrew Stueber was a seventh-round selection in 2022 but missed virtually all of his rookie campaign because of a torn hamstring suffered in the offseason. He has not NFL game experience on his résumé, neither in preseason nor the regular season.

The sixth player mentioned above is fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow. A roster lock based on his draft status, Sow has tackle/guard flexibility and very well could be seen as a depth option on the outside. His presence certainly factors into the mix, as evidenced by the fact that he repped at right tackle in practice during the offseason.

As can be seen, the Patriots do have some proven talent and developmental youth at their disposal at offensive tackle. Nonetheless, the position is a major question mark heading into camp — one that has the potential to significantly impact the entire operation on this side of the ball.

Camp competitions

Trent Brown vs. Riley Reiff vs. Calvin Anderson: At this point in time and for a lack of better alternatives, all three veterans should be considered locks to make the 53-man roster. That does not mean there will be no competition among them: there are two starting spots available between the trio.

Conor McDermott vs. Andrew Stueber vs. Sidy Sow: If we consider Brown, Reiff and Anderson safe, that means that the Patriots might only use one more roster spot on an offensive tackle. Sidy Sow will earn one of those based on his draft status, so now the question for McDermott and Stueber is whether or not they can prove themselves relative to each other, the rookie, and backup players on other positions on the roster.

Stories to watch

Who will earn the starting jobs? With Trent Brown not a full participant during the offseason, the Patriots decided to use several configurations at offensive tackle. Calvin Anderson primarily lined up at Brown’s spot at left tackle, with Riley Reiff on the right but moving to the left side with the second unit. What does this mean for camp? That remains to be seen, but at the moment it appears New England will give the Brown-Reiff duo the first shot at earning the starting positions with Anderson a swing backup.

Which Trent Brown will show up? At his best, Brown is one of the NFL’s premier offensive tackles. However, he has not always played up to his capabilities in the past — be it for a lack of focus, motivation, or something else. As former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia pointed out earlier this offseason, “they’ve got to get him on board or do something with him to get him to play the way that they need him to play.”

Will rookie Sidy Sow factor into the equation? As noted above, fourth-round draft pick Sidy Sow offers tackle/guard flexibility. The team gave him plenty of looks on the outside during spring practices, but will he stay there once the pads come on in camp? That decision might have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the depth chart, and possibly push both Conor McDermott and Andrew Stueber off the team.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ offensive tackle position heading into this year’s camp? Who will end up as the starters? Who will even make the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.