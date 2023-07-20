Patriots’ red throwback uniforms to return against Dolphins and Chargers in 2023

The New England Patriots’ red throwback uniforms will be back for an additional two games in 2023 — and those games can now be circled on the schedule.

The “Pat Patriot” alternates are set to be worn in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins as well as in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the organization announced Thursday.

Gillette Stadium marks the site for both matchups.

The reds return.



New England will wear their throwback uniforms for two games in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ik4nLKip7T — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 20, 2023

The Dolphins’ AFC East visit to Foxborough is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17, while the Chargers’ trek from the AFC West is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 3.

New England donned the current throwback-inspired design as the primary from 1984 through 1992. It made its return last regular season for what became a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions and a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The reintroduction followed the NFL’s rule change that allowed teams to once again wear secondary helmets, taking the franchise back to the pre-“Flying Elvis” era with the white shells that had been on hiatus for a decade.

The first practice of Patriots training camp arrives next Wednesday.