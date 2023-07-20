NFL owners unanimously approve Washington Commanders sale

One of the most tumultuous ownership tenures in NFL history is near its end. Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders to an investment group led by Josh Harris was approved by the league’s ownership on Thursday.

As was announced by the league, the result was unanimous: all 31 owners, including the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, voted in favor of the sale. While the final details have yet to be worked out between Snyder and Harris, the keys to the Commanders franchise will change hands in the near future.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million — the equivalent of roughly $1.5 billion today. Over the course of his 24-year ownership tenure, the club struggled to play competitive football and finished with just six winning seasons as well as two playoff victories.

On top of the on-field disappointment, Snyder and his team were at the center of several controversies — from his refusal to change the team name, to accusations of workplace misconduct and business improprieties. In fact, shortly after announcing the results of the vote, the league published the findings of its investigation into the 58-year-old.

Snyder had been accused by former employees of sexual harassment and financial irregularities. Per the final report published by the league, both accusations were found to be credible.

After extensive investigation, we have sustained both Tiffani Johnston’s allegation of sexual harassment by Mr. Snyder and Jason Friedman’s allegation of deliberate underreporting of NFL revenues by the Club to avoid its VTS sharing obligations. ... In the course of the Investigation, we also identified a variety of transactions and accounting entries, left unexplained by the Club, which raised a number of issues as to whether a significant portion of the revenues recorded were NFL-related revenues improperly shielded from VTS sharing.

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said via a league statement. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL’s values.”

As was announced by the NFL on Thursday, Snyder will have to pay a fine of $60 million. The Commanders will reportedly be sold for $6.05 billion.