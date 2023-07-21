The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 1

Here we are, at long last.

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride counting down the Top 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2022. The 2022 season didn’t have any Buttfumbles or 24-point comebacks. There were no Super Bowl-clinching interceptions or 28-3 deficits. No Fake Punts, no epic departures... just a bunch of games and a year that ended with a fizzle. But we’re New England Patriots fans through thick and thin, and we’ve been so unbelievably blessed over the last 20 years, having a season like this one once in a while is just fine with me.

Emphasis on the phrase “once in a while.”

What I will say is that one thing the 2022 countdown did have in common with its predecessors, from the standpoint of this list at least, is that the No. 1 Moment made itself pretty apparent right from the get-go. I saw it happen and figured that it would be pretty tough to top, and lo and behold, here we are, getting ready for the recap.

But first, for the final time, the list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

7. The Patriots tie a franchise record with nine sacks against the Indianapolis Colts.

6. The Disaster in the Desert.

5. Marcus Jones takes his first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills.

4. A long pass and a tipped ball turn 3rd and 29 into a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Kyle Dugger somehow turns a quick screen into a pick six against the Raiders.

2. A Matthew Judon strip sack and a Kyle Dugger scoop and score highlight a 29-0 beatdown of the Detroit Lions.

At Number One, we have one of the most forgettable games of the year quickly becoming the most memorable one.

1. Marcus Jones takes a late game punt 84 yards to the house for a walk-off victory against the New York Jets.

The Patriots and Jets first played on Halloween Eve, 2022, where New England took home a 22-17 victory courtesy of three Zach Wilson interceptions. Their second meeting came just three weeks later, as New England came off their bye to host their division rival, also off the bye, that had somehow managed to beat the Buffalo Bills 20-17 in Week 9.

This game was, for all intents and purposes, a complete disaster. The first half saw nine combined possessions that amounted to six punts, two field goals, and one missed FG attempt. As the teams trotted to the locker room knotted up at 3-3, we all thought that the worst was over and that there was simply no way that the second half could be any more terrible.

Boy, were we wrong.

Not to be outdone by the first half boobery, the 13 combined second half possessions saw 11 — that’s right folks, 11 — punts, another missed field goal, and a turnover on downs. The Jets went three-and-out five straight times, and New England’s longest drive of the entire second half was seven plays for 47 yards. Zach Wilson threw for 77 yards and the Jets combined for 59 yards on the ground as the New England defense left them completely unable to do anything.

Mac Jones wasn’t terrible — 276 yards without any touchdowns or picks — but he was sacked six times and just couldn’t finish off any drives. As each team tried their damndest to prove that, no, they were the most incompetent offense in the AFC East, it became more and more obvious that this game was all going to come down to which team made either a single big play or a single mistake, and the next score was going to win it.

Unfortunately, as the game was winding down with the score still 3-3, overtime seemed inevitable. Absolutely nobody was watching this one anymore other than the fans in the stands and the Pats/Jets fans at home, and we could all hear the collective groans as we steadied ourselves for another quarter of this mess.

The Jets, to their immense credit, engineered one of their most successful drives of the entire game with less than two minutes to play, picking up 12 whole yards on five plays before punting it away again. As Braden Mann took the field for the tenth time with the clock stopped at just 26 seconds left, the thought was he’d sky it deep out of bounds, the Patriots would take a knee, and maybe they’d get the ball first in overtime and kick another field goal to win it 6-3. Neither offense was finding the end zone in this one, so the kicker was going to be the one to win the day.

Or in this case, the kick returner.

Mann got a good amount of foot behind his punt, sending rookie return man Marcus Jones backpedaling to the New England 16-yard line before he fielded it. Jones made a quick feint towards the middle of the field, then cut towards the right sideline as Brenden Schooler and former Ravens practice squadder Raleigh Webb helped create an opening. Anfernee Jennings, Jonathan Jones, and DaMarcus Mitchell also all made solid blocks, and suddenly Jones had a solid lane. Finding a second gear, he exploded through the seam, broke open to the middle of the field, evaded the punter, and sprinted home to give the Patriots the lead with five seconds left to play.

No flags on the field, no redos, score was good. Patriots 10, Jets 3. Game over.

It was the first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL in 2022, and it was a doozy. The stadium absolutely exploded as Jones made his break, and it damn near collapsed as he crossed the goal line. One of the dullest games in recent memory, out of nowhere, exploded into one of the most electric scenes of the entire year, from a rookie who has given Patriots Nation plenty to be excited about in regards to his future and ability as a playmaker.

There have been plenty of amazing finishes to Patriots games over the years. Brady to Thompkins against the New Orleans Saints. Brady to Troy Brown in overtime against the Miami Dolphins. The intentional safety against the Denver Broncos or the 24-point comeback against Peyton Manning. And I haven’t even touched the playoffs yet.

The point is that we as fans have been gifted some absolutely wild last few moments of football games over the years, and I’d put this Jones punt return for a score up against any one of them. Not only did it come against the Jets — always makes it sweeter, doesn’t it? — but this punt return came out of absolutely nowhere and turned the entire narrative on its head. Thinking back to those Saints and Broncos games, at least those were exciting games with big moments peppered throughout, all culminating in amazing finishes. But this Jets game was one in which absolutely nothing of note happened for 59 minutes and 34 seconds of play, and then all of a sudden destiny intervened.

The Jones punt return for a touchdown may end up being the lasting impression I have from the 2022 season, the one highlight I’ll remember for decades the way I still remember Bethel Johnson returning the kickoff before halftime against the Indianapolis Colts, or that David Patten TD to win the game against the Chicago Bears, or Drew Bledsoe hitting Shawn Jefferson to complete the comeback against Miami on Monday Night Football.

This punt return was an all-time great Patriots moment, one for the ages, and one of the most exciting finishes to any game in the 2022 regular season. So, it’s a no-brainer here atop my list as the single most memorable moment of the entire year. We’ll be seeing this one on highlight reels for a while, that’s for sure.

Check out the play here. Full game highlights here.

And with that, we close the books on yet another offseason countdown. Thanks to all of you who stuck around from Moment 20 all the way to this one; these lists are always such a blast to write, even in down years like this one, and it’s an honor to have been able to keep the series going for so long. You may not agree with the moments on this list, or their order. You may think that my ability to somehow come up with 20 whole moments worth mentioning at all this offseason represents one of my most impressive achievements as a Patriots writer. Whatever your opinion may be, you’re more than entitled to it, and there’s never a right or wrong answer with these things. This is my list, and I’m sticking to it.

This also now concludes a full decade of Top 20 Moments countdowns, which I can’t believe. If all goes well, I’ll be around for a decade more so I can do My Top 20 Top 20 Patriots Moments from the last 20 Years of Top 20 Patriots Moments. But that’s a discussion for another time.

Let’s get training camp underway.

Let’s rock some preseason action.

Let’s get up for the season opener.

Let’s make a late season run.

Let’s get a postseason berth.

Let’s turn some heads this year and remind the world who we are.

But most importantly, and for always: Let’s Go Patriots!