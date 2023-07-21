Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year running back J.J. Taylor.

Hard facts

Name: J.J. Taylor

Position: Running back

Opening day age: 25 (1/4/1998)

Size: 5’6”, 185 lbs

Jersey number: 42

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 RFA)

Experience

Taylor originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2020. Even though Covid-19 disrupted his rookie spring and summer, he managed to stick around ever since. That said, he only saw the field sporadically over his first three years in the league: Taylor has appeared in just 12 of a possible 51 games, touching the ball just 58 times for a combined 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Before his arrival in New England, Taylor enjoyed a productive four-year college career at Arizona. He emerged as a potent playmaker for the Wildcats during his 2017 sophomore campaign, and over the three seasons that followed went on to appear in 36 games. Carrying the football 549 times for 3,002 yards and 16 touchdowns while also registering 60 receptions for 471 yards and two more scores, he finished first in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards in 2018 and third in 2019.

2022 review

Stats: 1 game (0 starts) | 17 offensive snaps (1.6%) | 10 carries, 9 yards | 1 target, 1 catch, 8 yards

Season recap: Taylor entered his third year in the league off a rather uneventful sophomore season. While he did score his first two career touchdowns, he appeared in just five games and touched the ball only 23 times for 45 yards. Naturally, he was under some pressure in 2022 — especially after the Patriots had invested a pair of draft picks in Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.

The Patriots, however, did give the Arizona product plenty of opportunity to prove himself during the summer. Playing on both offense and special teams, he saw action in all three preseason contests. Along the way, he registered 14 carries for 56 yards as well as three receptions for an additional 33 yards. He also returned three kickoffs for an average of 23.0 yards per runback and one punt for 7 yards.

Despite ending preseason ranked second on the team with 165 all-purpose yards, Taylor was unable to make the 53-man roster. Instead, he was released ahead of late August’s cutdown deadline.

Taylor’s tenure with the Patriots was not over, though. After passing through waivers unclaimed, he was quickly re-signed through the practice squad. He spent the first two months of the season there before being promoted to the active roster in early November.

One day later, he made his 2023 debut. With Damien Harris out because of an illness and Pierre Strong Jr. hampered by a hamstring issue, Taylor took the field for 17 of 63 offensive snaps (27.0%) against the Indianapolis Colts. He touched the ball 11 times — he had 10 carries for 9 yards and also caught one 8-yard pass — and also recovered a fumble by teammate Kendrick Bourne.

Nonetheless, his stint on the 53-man roster was not meant to last. He was inactive for the next game versus the New York Jets, and waived again one day later. Once again, though, Taylor was signed to the practice squad; he finished the season there and was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January.

In terms of games, snaps and touches, 2022 was the statistically worst season of Taylor’s career.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Over his first three seasons, the Patriots primarily employed Taylor as a change-of-pace option and sub-package running back. He does have some potential due to his ability to both run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield, but the team has not leaned into it too much between 2020 and 2022 — something that is not expected to change this year. He also has some experience as a kick returner.

What is his growth potential? Taylor was an electrifying player in college, but his production in the NFL has been disappointing so far. Will he be able to turn things around at one point in the future? That remains to be seen, but he does have some clear limitations as far as size are concerned. His 5-foot-6, 185-pound frame will always be an issue, and likely hinder how far he can develop.

Does he have positional versatility? Based on his size one would imagine that Taylor regularly gets moved around the formation to take advantage of coverage matchups. However, his versatility both at Arizona and during his first three seasons in New England was limited. He was used primarily in the backfield and only occasionally moved to the slot or split out wide. A combined 111 of his 118 career regular season snaps saw him used in that alignment (94.1%). In addition, as noted above, he has some experience returning kickoffs and punts; most but not all of it comes from preseason football, though.

What is his salary cap situation? Taylor signed a one-year reserve/futures contract with the Patriots after the 2022 season, that consists entirely of his $940,000 base salary (which also functions as his cap number). Given that the deal does not qualify for Top-51 status, and that there are no guarantees embedded into it, the 25-year-old is currently not part of New England’s salary cap calculations.

How safe is his roster spot? With the recent release of free agency pickup James Robinson, the Patriots’ backfield personnel remains unchanged compared to 2022. Accordingly, Taylor — New England’s longest-tenured offensive skill position player — still appears to be the fifth and final option on the roster behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris. While a strong summer might help him supplant non-roster locks Montgomery or Harris, his track record suggests otherwise.

One-sentence projection: Taylor will again fail to make the Patriots’ roster, but a return via the practice squad remains an option.

What do you think about J.J. Taylor heading into the 2023 season? Will he finally leave his mark on the team? Or will this be the end of the road for him? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.