New England Patriots links 7/21/23 - Picking the locks: EDGE/LB

- Mike Dussault analyzes the edge & linebackers position to pick the locks, the bubble players and who’s in the mix.
- Mike Dussault notes the Patriots announced two throwback games for the 2023 season.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Training camp preview, could Pats Add a veteran RB?, Updated coaching titles. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Alex Barth and Evan Lazar’s Patriots Training Camp primer, what to watch for; FAQs. (38 min)
- Photos: Ty Montgomery hosts bowling event for foster children.
- Mike D’Abate’s Patriots Training Camp Preview: Dates, times, events, rookies report?
- Karen Guregian ranks the Patriots positional groups from Edge/OLB to Offensive tackle.
- Lauren Campbell explains how Patriots’ third-round pick Marte Mapu is impressing Devin McCourty with his skillset
- Alex Barth tells us which Patriots players bulked up the most this offseason.
- Tim Crowley reminds us of five players that you forgot were one time at Patriots training camp.
- Keagan Stiefel sees the ‘Madden 24’ rankings as a reflection of recent Patriots draft strategy; The Patriots are getting pretty darn fast.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Friday Patriots Notebook: News and Notes.
- Taylor Kyles addresses the top 10 burning questions heading into training camp: Which Patriots rookie could make an instant impact this season? (3.46 min. video)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Steve Balestrieri and Mike D’Abate joined for a roster prediction, and talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
- Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame (SI) Biggest X-factors for each team in 2023. Patriots: WR Tyquan Thornton. “...reporters on the ground in New England are already buzzing about the speedy Thornton (4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash last combine) torching defenders during OTAs. If Thornton can do that come the regular season, the Patriots might have a versatile cast of receivers with him, Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.”
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: What’s next for Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley after not securing long-term deals at tag deadline?
- Claire Kuwana (SI) Bad Takes Week: The NFL should make game-winning field goals in the final 40 seconds Illegal
- First Take (ESPN) Why Bill Belichick and the Patriots have most to prove in the AFC East. (2.30 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Court filing alleges Dalvin Cook offered Gracelyn Trimble $1 million to exonerate him.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for going 140 in 55 mph zone.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Josh Harris and Co. can begin cleanup job in Washington as Dan Snyder’s failed ownership ends
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mary Jo White’s report provides blueprint for potential criminal prosecution of Daniel Snyder.
- Madison Williams (SI) NFL fines Dan Snyder $60 Million after workplace misconduct investigation.
