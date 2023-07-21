The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues along the interior offensive line.

Depth chart

The Patriots currently have nine interior offensive linemen on their roster, plus a tenth if you consider guard/tackle hybrid Sidy Sow as part of this group.

Cole Strange (69): 24 | Signed through 2025

David Andrews (60): 31 | Signed through 2024

Michael Onwenu (71): 25 | Signed through 2023

James Ferentz (65): 34 | Signed through 2023

Kody Russey (66): 25 | Signed through 2023

Bill Murray (62): 26 | Signed through 2023

Chasen Hines (63): 23 | Signed through 2025

Jake Andrews (53*): 23 | Signed through 2026

Atonio Mafi (55*): 22 | Signed through 2026

The Patriots’ starting lineup along the interior O-line is very much set in stone. Long-time team captain David Andrews will again be flanked by Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu at the left and right guard spots, respectively — a solid and high-potential group.

Behind those three, the questions begin. New England does have plenty of depth and talent, but it remains to be seen who will rise to the top and earn spots on the roster or practice squad.

The elder statesman of the group is James Ferentz, who has served as a backup and spot-starter along the interior for much of his six seasons in New England. His upside is limited, but he offers considerable experience — something no other interior lineman can currently bring to the table.

Kody Russey and Chasen Hines both arrived last year, after all, with Jake Andrews and Atonio Mafi joining the club in this year’s draft. Bill Murray, meanwhile, made the move from defensive tackle to the other side of the ball just last offseason. There is some potential in this group as well, but it remains to be seen what this means for the composition of the Patriots’ 2023 roster.

Not listed as part of this group is the aforementioned Sidy Sow. The fourth-round rookie offers guard/tackle flexibility, but saw considerable action on the outside this summer. The Patriots will likely use him as depth at both spots, but his immediate future might be at tackle rather than guard.

Camp competitions

James Ferentz vs. Kody Russey vs. Bill Murray vs. Chasen Hines vs. Atonio Mafi: At the moment, the Patriots have four roster locks along their interior offensive line; barring any injuries, David Andrews, Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu and Jake Andrews (plus OT/G Sidy Sow) will all be on the team this fall. This means that the other five players — who are bundled together here given the way New England traditionally trains its interior personnel — will have to battle for what might be no more than two spots on the 53-man team plus an additional few on the practice squad.

Stories to watch

Which players will stand out? As we just said, the Patriots keeping more than six interior offensive linemen on their active team would be a surprise. So, the question becomes who can be seen as the frontrunners to earn those final spots. James Ferentz’s experience certainly gives him an edge over the others, but as things stand right now it would not be a surprise to see Bill Murray and fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi make the cut. Both are intriguing players and saw prominent reps during spring practices.

Will Cole Strange show signs of a second-year jump? Year 2 is a crucial one for every NFL player, and the Patriots’ 2022 first-round draft pick is no exception. Cole Strange had a solid rookie year, starting all 17 games and showcasing his high ceiling on a regular basis. However, it was also clear that he still had ways to go. If he is able to show improvement this summer, he should be a lot more effective — something that might also positively impact those playing around him at left tackle and center.

Will there be Michael Onwenu news? Entering the final year of his rookie contract as one of the better right guards in the NFL, Onwenu appears to be a prime candidate for a contract extension before the start of the season; New England signing him to a multi-year deal would guarantee stability up front and lock up one of the team’s top players. Then again, it is the Patriots we are talking about and absolutely nothing can be ruled out — not even them putting Onwenu on the trade block in case one of the new additions proves himself capable of starting in his place. As things currently stand, however, Option A seems a lot more realistic than Option B.

How will the rookies perform? The Patriots made three draft picks along the offensive line this spring, adding Jake Andrews and Sidy Sow in the fourth round and Atonio Mafi one later. Andrews and Sow are safe bets to make the team, but it will still be interesting to see how they perform against NFL-level competition for the first time. The same is true for Mafi, who will have to earn his spot on the team in camp and preseason.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ interior offensive line heading into this year’s camp? How many players will make the roster? Will Cole Strange make the second-year jump? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.