Patriots announce practice times for opening week of training camp

The initial 2023 training camp schedule has been finalized for the New England Patriots.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s 90-man roster will return to the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium next week, and for three consecutive practices that are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28.

Each session spans two hours.

An off day then arrives before the Patriots are confirmed to reconvene on Sunday, July 30, with the time yet to be announced.

Wednesday, July 26: 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 27: 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET

Friday, July 28: 9:30-11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29: No practice

Sunday, July 30: Practice time TBA

All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend, with the gates opening at 8 a.m. ET for the first three days.

New England’s preseason schedule gets underway in Foxborough against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Joint practices will follow on the road leading up to exhibitions versus the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Rookies reported back to the facility to begin the weekend.