Five days before the start of their 2023 training camp, the New England Patriots have placed three of their players on the physically unable to perform list.

Guard Michael Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai were all sent to PUP on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire. The trio can be activated from the list and rejoin their teammates at any time.

Onwenu, 25, started all 17 of the Patriots’ games at right guard last season and was on the field for a team-leading 1,044 of 1,052 offensive snaps. However, he missed offseason workouts after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this year.

A sixth-round draft pick by New England in 2020, Onwenu has started a combined 42 regular season and playoff games over his first three seasons in the NFL. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

Davis, 34, saw action in six games last year before a knee injury ended his season. Up until that point, he had been on the field for 83.2 percent of special teams snaps and registering a team-high six tackles in the game’s third phase. The Patriots re-signed him via a one-year, $2.2 million contract earlier this year.

The 11th-year man originally joined the Patriots in 2020. Since then, he has played 37 games and registered 30 tackles as well as one blocked field goal.

Tavai, 25, was originally signed by the Patriots in mid-May but released a few weeks later. He has since found his way back onto the team’s roster, but is now headed to PUP for undisclosed reasons. The brother of New England starting linebacker Jahlani Tavai is in his first season as a pro after going undrafted out of San Diego State.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of this year’s training camp next Wednesday, July 26.