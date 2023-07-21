Giants sign running back James Robinson following Patriots release

After five weeks as a free agent, James Robinson has found his next roster.

The New York Giants announced the signing of the veteran running back on Friday.

Robinson, who turns 25 in August, had joined the New England Patriots in March on a two-year, $4 million contract that included up to $4 million in incentives, an injury waiver and no signing bonus. The Illinois State product was later waived by the organization at the start of mandatory minicamp in June and went unclaimed.

Undrafted in 2020, Robinson earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America with the Jacksonville Jaguars after totaling 10 touchdowns and 1,414 scrimmage yards through 14 games. A torn Achilles saw his 2021 season end on injured reserve after an additional 14 appearances.

The New York Jets acquired Robinson leading up to the league’s trade deadline last fall in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Yet the 5-foot-9, 219-pound back remained among the team’s inactives for six of the final seven weeks of the campaign and was not tendered as a restricted free agent heading into the new league year.

A 32-game starter, Robinson has tallied for 2,262 rushing yards and 617 receiving yards in his pro career. He stands with 23 touchdowns through 514 carries and 91 catches.

It is a one-year deal between Robinson and the Giants, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.