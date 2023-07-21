Patriots sign top draft picks Christian Gonzalez, Keion White to complete 2023 rookie class

As rookies reported back to Gillette Stadium, the top picks in the 2023 New England Patriots draft class became the last to get under contract.

First-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez and second-round defensive lineman Keion White both signed their deals on Friday, the organization announced.

Gonzalez, 21, landed at No. 17 overall in April. The transfer from Colorado to Oregon did so after starting 30 games and finishing with 50 tackles, four interceptions, one blocked field goal and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a Ducks junior. His four-year, $15.102 million fully guaranteed contract carries a fifth-year option and a $7.983 million signing bonus, as reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

White, 24, arrived at No. 46 overall following a college run that spanned both sides of the ball from Old Dominion to Georgia Tech. The Senior Bowl invite started 12 games last fall, leading the Yellow Jackets with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks en route to third-team All-ACC recognition. His four-year, $7.79 million pact features a $2.665 million signing bonus and $5.321 million fully guaranteed, per Kyed.

New England previously agreed to terms with 10 members from the draft class of 12. After accounting for the final signings, the club stands with $14.459 million in cap room, according to PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan.

The initial practice of training camp is set to kick off next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.