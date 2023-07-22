Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with seventh-year linebacker Calvin Munson.

Hard facts

Name: Calvin Munson

Position: Linebacker/Special teams

Opening day age: 28 (12/27/1994)

Size: 6’1”, 235 lbs

Jersey number: 43

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

A two-sport athlete in high school, who actually was selected in the MLB Draft at one point, Munson decided to focus solely on football and joined San Diego State in 2013. But even though he had a productive career with the Aztecs — playing 44 games with 18.0 sacks, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles — he did not hear his name called in the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead, he joined the New York Giants through rookie free agency.

After one year and 14 in-game appearances as a Giant, Munson joined the Patriots and earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of their practice squad. He was picked up by the Miami Dolphins the following season before returning to New England, moving back to Miami, and finally signing with the Patriots for a third time in 2022. Along the way, he appeared in 43 NFL games and notched a pair of sacks plus one forced fumble.

2022 review

Stats: 1 game (0 starts) | 14 special teams snaps (3.1%)

Season recap: After an eventful 2021 season that saw him move from Miami to New England and back, the Dolphins gave Munson an opportunity during the summer to show that he indeed belonged on their team. He saw regular action on defense and special teams early on in training camp and the preseason, appearing in the first two exhibition games and playing a combined 61 snaps between the two areas.

He registered four tackles in his 39 defensive snaps, but also missed as much and allowed all three of the passes thrown his way to be completed. To make matters worse, he suffered an undisclosed injury at one point that kept him out of practice and the preseason finale.

Eventually, the Dolphins decided to put him on injured reserve ahead of roster cutdowns. While that decision theoretically could have ended his 2022 season, the team released him with an injury settlement in mid-October.

This allowed Munson to sign with another team, and he did so jus two days after he was cut: the Patriots brought him back by adding him to their practice squad.

He spent the remainder of the year there, but was actually standard-elevated for one game along the way. With Brenden Schooler inactive, New England added him to its game day roster for the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Munson played 14 of 26 special teams snaps that day, appearing on the kickoff coverage, kickoff return and punt return units without registering any statistics.

He also had a hand in Buffalo scoring two kickoff return touchdowns, being close to the Bills’ Nyheim Hines on both of his runbacks but eventually failing to bring him down. Despite that disappointing an end to an otherwise uneventful season, New England did sign Munson to a reserve/futures contract after the year was over.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Munson is listed as a linebacker, but in three separate stints with the Patriots has played only nine total snaps on the defensive side of the ball outside of preseason. His main contributions have, and will continue to come on special teams: he can play several roles in the kicking game, with his contributions as a backup off-the-ball linebacker minimal at best.

What is his growth potential? Looking back at his NFL career so far, it is clear that Munson is little more than a role player. While it speaks for him that he has managed to find one role or another for the last six seasons, his potential for growth appears to be limited. At this point, he is what he is: a fringe roster player whose main value lies on special teams.

Does he have positional versatility? While primarily an off-the-ball linebacker, Munson has seen some snaps up on the defensive line as well over the course of his career. As far as his versatility is concerned, however, it can best be found on special teams. Even though the Patriots used him on only three units last season (kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt return) he has experience playing on other units (punt coverage, field goal/extra point block) as well.

What is his salary cap situation? As noted above, Munson was one of the practice squad players retained after the Patriots’ 2022 season. Signing a one-year contract, he is now playing on a $1.01 million base salary that simultaneously functions as his cap hit. That number is high enough to currently qualify him for Top-51 status, meaning he is counted versus New England’s salary cap even in the offseason.

How safe is his roster spot? Even before the Patriots added Chris Board and Jourdan Heilig this offseason, Munson’s spot on the team was on shaky ground. He has never been a consistent contributor, and the team has more intriguing options at both the off-the-ball linebacker spot and in the kicking game. If anything, it looks like the 28-year-old will compete for a practice squad spot.

One-sentence projection: Munson will neither make the team nor practice squad initially, but remain on the shortlist of players to be called up during the season.

What do you think about Calvin Munson heading into the 2023 season? Will he be more than a camp body? What does he have to do to make the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.