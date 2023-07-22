The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues along the defensive line.

Depth chart

With currently nine players under contract, including several who are locks or near-lock to be on the team come the regular season, the Patriots are deep along their defensive line. That said, as a look at the current depth chart illustrates, there are some questions as well:

Christian Barmore (90): 23 | Signed through 2024

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91): 28 | Signed through 2024

Davon Godchaux (92): 28 | Signed through 2024

Lawrence Guy Sr. (93): 33 | Signed through 2024

Keion White (51*): 24 | Signed through 2026

Carl Davis Jr. (98): 31 | Signed through 2023

Daniel Ekuale (95): 29 | Signed through 2024

Sam Roberts (96): 25 | Signed through 2025

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: (70) 26 | Signed through 2023

The Patriots’ defensive line can be split into multiple group, starting with roster locks. Among them are the likes of Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Davon Godchaux and second-round rookie Keion White; all of them should be expected to make the 53-man roster and be prominently featured in the rotation up front.

The next group consists of bubble players. Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. will all be fighting for their roster lives this summer.

Then, there is the third group consisting entirely of Lawrence Guy. The one-time team captain held out of offseason workouts in an apparent contract dispute, putting his future with the team in question. Under normal circumstances, Guy should be seen as a relatively safe bet to make the team but his current situation changes the equation.

Camp competitions

Daniel Ekuale vs. Sam Roberts vs. Jeremiah Pharms Jr.: Ekuale, who was re-signed via a two-year contract in free agency, is the favorite to emerge from this battle after already spending the 2022 season on the active roster. However, if Sam Roberts and/or Jeremiah Pharms Jr. show some growth in their respective areas of expertise — i.e. rushing the passer on passing downs — they might just be able to push Ekuale. Roberts in particular is an intriguing player in this battle.

Carl Davis Jr. vs. the field: Carl Davis’ path onto the team appears to be more complex. In theory, he should be somewhat safe. Not only is Lawrence Guy’s outlook uncertain, Davis also served as the big nose the last two years and played some solid football along the way. All that being said, New England would likely not shy away from moving on in case Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux continue to show progress as early-down space eaters. Lawrence Guy’s status will also have an impact on his outlook, as will the question whether his spot on the roster is seen as more valuable than depth elsewhere on the team.

Stories to watch

What will come of the Lawrence Guy holdout? Guy is scheduled to report to training camp alongside the rest of the Patriots’ veteran players on Tuesday. His presence or absence that day will be telling for how the saga of his apparent contract dispute continues. But even if he does return in time, thus avoiding a daily fine of $50,000, his outlook will be fascinating: will he and the team find a common ground, or will they end up moving in different directions as a result of the issue?

Will Christian Barmore bounce back after a difficult 2022 season? Barmore is one of the most intriguing young defensive tackles in the NFL, but his sophomore campaign was a challenge; he missed seven games due to injury and therefore not quite able to build on his impressive rookie campaign. His bounce-back abilities will be tested this year, and it all starts in training camp.

How big will Keion White’s role be? A second-round draft pick earlier this year, White projects to see prominent action as a versatile player up front. Of course, the ultimate extent of his role will depend on quite a few factors ranging from read-and-react skills, to technique, to physicality versus NFL-level competition. The rookie will get his first real taste of the latter this training camp, and it will provide insight into how the club is planning to employ him in 2023.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ defensive line heading into this year’s camp? Who will earn the top spots in the rotation? Will Lawrence Guy be on the team in 2023? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.