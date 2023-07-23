Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with second-year special teamer Raleigh Webb.

Hard facts

Name: Raleigh Webb

Position: Wide receiver/Safety/Special teams

Opening day age: 25 (12/28/1997)

Size: 6’2”, 204 lbs

Jersey number: 44

Contract status: Signed through 2023 (2024 ERFA)

Experience

A defensive back in high school, Webb made the move to wide receiver upon his arrival at The Citadel in 2016. Over his five non-redshirt seasons at the school, he developed into a productive player: appearing in 57 games he caught a total of 102 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns. In addition, he carried the ball 37 times for 433 yards and four scores and also saw regular action on special teams — both as a returner and on coverage teams.

Despite his productive college career, the one-time first-team All-Southern Conference selection entered the draft with little fanfare. Webb was not invited to any all-star games, and eventually went undrafted. He joined the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent, and later finished his rookie campaign as a member of the Patriots. He has a total of 12 regular season games on his professional résumé so far, as well as a pair of special teams tackles.

2022 review

Stats (Baltimore): 2 games (0 starts) | 34 special teams snaps (21.5%) | 1 special teams tackle

Stats (New England): 10 games (0 starts) | 1 offensive snap (0.1%), 138 special teams snaps (44.7%) | 1 special teams tackle, 3 missed tackles (75.0%)

Season recap: The seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went without Webb hearing his name called. It did not take him long to find a home, though, signing with the Ravens shortly after going undrafted. He went on to spend all of training camp and preseason with the organization, and despite not making the 53-man roster managed to secure a position on Baltimore’s practice squad.

He spent the first six weeks of the season there, and was also standard-elevated to the game day squad on two occasions. Playing on four special teams units — kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage — Webb saw action in Week 2 against Miami, and Week 4 versus New England.

As fate would have it, that second game of his came against his future employer: the Patriots, who had just lost special teams ace Cody Davis to a season-ending knee injury, signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-October. He joined New England’s active roster, and would remain there for the remainder of the year.

Along the way, Webb appeared in 10 of a possible 11 games. Playing 138 of a possible 309 snaps over that span (44.7%), he was used on kickoff coverage and the two return squads. While he only made the stat sheet once, registering an assisted tackle in Week 15 in Las Vegas, he was actively involved in the operation — for better or worse.

On the positive side is his contribution to Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11 (the only game all year he also took the field on offense); Webb threw a key block that allowed Jones to break open down the sideline. His blocking, in general, was serviceable.

Coverage was not his strong suit, meanwhile. Webb was on the field for all three of the kickoff return touchdowns given up by the Patriots, for example, with two of them coming to his side of the formation. On the first against Minnesota, he was unable to disengage from his blocker quickly enough; on the second in Buffalo, he seemingly drifted too far up the field. In addition to those miscues, the rookie also missed three of his four total tackle attempts.

On the whole, Webb can probably still feel good about his first NFL season. He was able to earn a spot with the Ravens despite not getting drafted, and later spent the remainder of the season on New England’s active roster. His play, however, was plenty inconsistent.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Even though he is listed as a wide receiver and also has defensive experience, Webb will not see much if any snaps in those phases of the game this season. Instead, his job is closely tied to his kicking game contributions. The sophomore will again be used on multiple units, and possibly even add one or two to his area of responsibility.

What is his growth potential? Webb’s 2022 season saw more bad than good, but he is still a developing player. Naturally, more time in the Patriots system and experience versus NFL competition should help him improve and become a more serviceable and widely-used option within the club’s special teams operation. The belief is that he has the talent to do just that and earn four- or five-unit status, but he needs to show it this summer.

Does he have positional versatility? Webb played virtually everywhere on offense and special teams during his five-year career at The Citadel, but his usage in the NFL has been a bit more specialized. The Ravens extensively used him as a slot receiver in preseason, and even gave him one snap as a free safety; during the regular season, he was a special teamer first and foremost: he has experience on kickoff return and coverage, plus punt return and coverage. The Patriots used him in the first three of those units, but he should be able to line up in the fourth as well.

What is his salary cap situation? The Patriots gave Webb a two-year contract upon signing him from the Ravens’ practice squad last October. Now heading into the final year of the deal, he is carrying a salary cap number of $885,000 — not big enough to qualify Webb for Top-51 status at the moment. His deal consists of a $870,000 base salary plus a $15,000 offseason workout bonus.

How safe is his roster spot? Given the Patriots’ special teams investments this offseason, and the return of veteran Cody Davis, Webb appears to stand on shaky ground as far as his spot on the 53-man roster is concerned. Unless he shows significant improvement when it comes to his tackling technique and ability to get off blocks, his chances of making the cut appear to be slimmer than those of other special teamers currently under contract.

One-sentence projection: Webb will get plenty of opportunities this training camp and preseason, but eventually start the season on the practice squad rather than the active roster.

What do you think about Raleigh Webb heading into the 2023 season? Is he in line to get a bigger role? Will he even make the team? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.