The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is right around the corner. Later this month, the team will return to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium to take its next step in the preparation for the upcoming season. And it will be a big one featuring everything from full-contact practices, to camp competitions, to joint sessions.

Leading up to camp, we will take a look at the position groups on New England’s roster one at a time to give you a better idea about the key actors, battles and storylines. Today, the series continues along the defensive edge.

Depth chart

New England has five primary edge defenders/outside linebackers on its roster at the moment. And as a look at the current depth chart shows, the group is a rather top-heavy one.

Matthew Judon (9): 30 | Signed through 2024

Josh Uche (55): 24 | Signed through 2023

Anfernee Jennings (33): 25 | Signed through 2023

Ronnie Perkins (51): 23 | Signed through 2024

DaMarcus Mitchell (97): 24 | Signed through 2024

Matthew Judon is one of the best edges and most disruptive players in the NFL. An able pass rusher and run defender, he has been named to the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in New England and should be expected to lead the position group in playing time yet again.

Josh Uche, meanwhile, is coming off a breakout campaign that saw him register 11.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, he too should see prominent action this upcoming season.

Anfernee Jennings and Ronnie Perkins, meanwhile, are bubble players despite having some draft pedigree. Third-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, respectively, both have been hampered by injuries so far in their careers. DaMarcus Mitchell, on the other hand, was used almost exclusively on special teams as a rookie last season; he again projects to see most of his action in the kicking game this year.

The Patriots’ edge depth extends beyond those five players, though. Interior defensive linemen Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White have the positional flexibility to also kick out in case the defensive call or any potential personnel shortcomings call for it.

Camp competitions

Anfernee Jennings vs. Ronnie Perkins: The Patriots kept only three true edges on their roster in 2022, with Jennings offering rotational depth alongside Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. But while those two are safe bets to make the team, the third spot is open for competition. Only one of Jennings or Perkins making the cut would not be a surprise, despite their former draft pedigree.

Stories to watch

What will happen with Josh Uche? As noted above, Uche is entering the final year of his contract and it will be fascinating to see what will happen with him. For one, he appears to be a realistic candidate for an early contract extension. Furthermore, he is coming off his first season with consistent production (a result of consistent availability). If Uche can build on that throughout the summer, he should become even more productive — and even more expensive should he be allowed to enter free agency in 2024.

Can Ronnie Perkins finally show something? In two years since joining the Patriots, Perkins has not had much of an impact on the team; he missed each of his first two seasons as a pro because of injury. Needless to say, the former third-round draft choice is under quite a bit of pressure this season — not only to stay on the field for once, but also to prove himself against the aforementioned Anfernee Jennings. If not, his tenure with the Patriots could very well come to an end soon.

Will DaMarcus Mitchell make an impact on defense? As a rookie last season, Mitchell played only five defensive snaps; he was on the team because of special teams and not due to his prowess as an outside linebacker. That being said, New England was willing to use him in that capacity in preseason and he performed well: the youngster had five total quarterback pressures, including one sack. Was that a sign of his potential, or merely the result of playing against second- and third-stringers? The next few weeks might give us an answer to that question.

How confident do you feel about the Patriots’ defensive edge heading into this year’s camp? Will Josh Uche earn himself a contract extension? Will any of the depth players step up? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.