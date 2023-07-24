The New England Patriots are set to kickoff training camp next Wednesday July 26. As always, that marks the start of competition as the team must find roles for players and eventually cut down their current 88-man roster to 53 players.

Here are the top six positional battles we’ll be closely monitoring throughout training camp.

Offensive Tackle

The biggest area of concern on this year’s roster currently resides at the offensive tackle spot. Instead of splurging for a top free agent or investing high draft capital into the position, New England opted to instead bring in veteran Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, and resign Conor McDermott.

Entering camp, the main battle projects at right tackle between Reiff and McDermott. While the 34-year old Reiff opened the spring on the right side, McDermott seemed to have surpassed him for such spot at the conclusion of minicamp.

How things open next week at the start of camp will be telling, especially as we should get out first look at the unit with Trent Brown, who was present for just one day of mandatory minicamp this spring.

The one thing we likely know at this position is that Trent Brown will be starting. As for what side, that is up in the air. While the expectation is he’ll slide back into left tackle duties, a strong summer from Calvin Anderson could bump Brown back to the right side.

New offensive line Adrian Klemm will have his work cut out for him this right out of the gate.

Tyquan Thornton vs. Kendrick Bourne

DeVante Parker will be the ‘X’ receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster will live in the slot. That means there is one spot for either Tyquan Thornton or Kendrick Bourne to win in New England’s primary three receiver sets.

Despite early indications from the spring suggest New England will live heavily in 12 personnel packages, Thornton and/or Bourne will be needed. They are the team’s best separators while Thornton is also the team’s only true receiver that can threaten defenses deep due to his speed. Either player being on the field should help open things up for possession receivers such as Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

While this is technically a battle, it seems more of a ‘win-win’ situation for New England. Either the second-year Thornton has a big summer as his potential is tapped into, or Bourne gets back to his 2021 ways as a big time playmaker who has strong chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones. But, finding some additional production from the ‘Z’ spot would go a long way for New England’s offense.

Ty Montgomery vs. Pierre Strong Jr.

New England’s lack of a third-down back — or any back behind Rhamondre Stevenson — last season hurt the offense down the stretch. With just five running backs currently rostered, it appears the team is ready to currently go with the veteran Montgomery or sophomore Pierre Strong (barring a roster addition).

After a strong 2022 summer, Montgomery seemed to win that role until a Week 1 injury ended his season. Now healthy, he seemed to pick up where he left off this spring. His ability as a pass catcher was on display throughout OTAs and minicamp and he’s likely the favorite for the third-down back role at the moment.

As for Strong, the 2022 fourth-round pick showed his ability in an extremely limited fashion last season. His speed is legit and New England would benefit from that ability being on the field as much as possible. If he can prove to be a consistent threat throughout the summer, the job could swing in his direction.

Kickers and Punters

Chad Ryland vs. Nick Folk. Bryce Baringer vs. Corliss Waitman. Buckle up.

Starting with kickers, it seems tough to imagine that New England would part with Ryland, who they traded up to select in the fourth-round back in April. While Folk has been extremely consistent during his time in Foxboro, Ryland has more range at this point in his career and can handle kickoff duties. He now must just not let the pressure get to him during the summer.

As for the punter position, Waitman got off to a strong start during the spring while Baringer missed some time with that appeared to be an injury. The rookie still has a strong leg, potential, and plenty of time to prove his ability throughout training camp and the preseason.

Interior Depth

While it may not steal headlines this summer, the most competition on the roster may come along the interior of the offensive line. While Cole Strange, David Andrews, and Michael Onwenu will be locked in up front when healthy, the depth behind them could shake out in numerous ways.

With Onwenu (ankle surgery) missing the spring, rookie Jake Andrews and Atoni Mafi rotated in at right guard. Bill Murray was also involved in that rotation. While the rookies — which also could include OT/G Sidy Sow — may have the upper hand due to draft status, Murray, Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, and Kody Russey is no easy competition to beat.

Specialists

As always, the special teams competition will be fierce to round out the end of the 53-man roster. Players who that spot could come down to include Cody Davis, DaMarcus Mitchell, Raleigh Webb, and Jourdan Heilig.

Mitchell and Webb showed some promise during their rookie season, while things fell apart on the unit when Davis went down with a season-ending knee injury. He was limited throughout the spring, however. UDFA Jourdan Heilig, who was a pure specialist at Appalachian State, also has a serious chance to make some noise in this competition.